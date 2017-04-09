kim kardashian song jam
Kim Kardashian’s One Song ‘Jam’ Claws Its Way Back To Fans And Spotify

Did you know that Kim Kardashian has a single? Kim’s “Jam [Turn it up]” is back on people’s playlist—for the better or for the worse, we’ll let you decide.

In 2011, the whole world, as did Billboard, lay witness to Kim Kardashian’s first foray into music entitled “Jam [Turn it up].” There is no easy way to say it but “Jam” was a total flop when the second Kardashian sibling released it back in 2011. Kim Kardashian debuted the song “Jam” first at New Year’s Eve party at Las Vegas’ TAO nightclub in 2010, then later became available for purchase on iTunes. And to say that Kim’s “Jam” is a charity case is more or less apt, as Kim did mention that all proceeds of the sales of “Jam” on iTunes will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Kim Kardashian did Jam for the benefit of charity [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]
But just like the fact that you either hate or love Kim Kardashian, you’ve also got to hate or love “Jam.” Reviews for Kim’s song vary across the board so differently that it’s still a frequent topic of conversation when talking about Kim.

Years after its debut, today, people are again, surprisingly, talking about “Jam.” Apparently, Kim’s “Jam” has made its way back to Facebook and other social media sites, as well as many Spotify Discover or Recommended playlists.

So what is up exactly with Kim’s one and only hit (or should we call it more of a miss)?

Kim Kardashian’s “Jam” is basically about a broke woman who finally gets her salary and decides to party like a rockstar. Not to mention, in addition to those heavily auto-tuned vocals, that music video was on varying levels of uncomfortable.

Well Kim’s “Jam [Turn it up]” is actually made by The-Dream, the guy who is behind Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” Interesting that such a flop of a song came from such a brilliant hitmaker as The-Dream, don’t you think? But mostly, criticism for Kim Kardashian’s “Jam” emanated from Kim’s apparent lack of singing talent in the song.

The-Dream is behind many hits as Umbrella, Single Ladies, Baby [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Bacardi]
In fact, Huffington Post reports that even Kim, herself, knew that “Jam” was just wrong, and her singing was just even worse.

It [“Jam”]’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization. But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do… I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.

Well, it’s only been six years since Kim’s one and only single came out. There’s actually still time for “Jam” to climb up the charts, much like many other songs that made it to the charts only years after it was written. One was even a song by Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, entitled “Gone,” which was first released in 2005 but was only charted eight years after in 2013.

Will Kim's "Jam" follow Kanye West's footsteps? [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]
With Kim Kardashian’s catchy tune making its way back to the radio and to people’s Spotify playlists again, is it possible “Jam” will finally make its way up to the charts after all this time?

[Featured image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV]

