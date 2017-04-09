Kim Kardashian’s One Song ‘Jam’ Claws Its Way Back To Fans And Spotify

Did you know that Kim Kardashian has a single? Kim’s “Jam [Turn it up]” is back on people’s playlist—for the better or for the worse, we’ll let you decide.

In 2011, the whole world, as did Billboard, lay witness to Kim Kardashian’s first foray into music entitled “Jam [Turn it up].” There is no easy way to say it but “Jam” was a total flop when the second Kardashian sibling released it back in 2011. Kim Kardashian debuted the song “Jam” first at New Year’s Eve party at Las Vegas’ TAO nightclub in 2010, then later became available for purchase on iTunes. And to say that Kim’s “Jam” is a charity case is more or less apt, as Kim did mention that all proceeds of the sales of “Jam” on iTunes will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

But just like the fact that you either hate or love Kim Kardashian, you’ve also got to hate or love “Jam.” Reviews for Kim’s song vary across the board so differently that it’s still a frequent topic of conversation when talking about Kim.

good morning Jam (Turn it Up) by Kim Kardashian did not deserve to flop the way it did — max (@crxxssan) March 27, 2017

if you’re ever having a bad day just listen to stars are blind by paris hilton or jam by kim kardashian — ♕ viv ♕ (@vihveele) March 27, 2017

@KimKardashian ‘s Jam has been on replay since Sunday and its too catchy to stop — عمر بوعلاي (@buallay_k) March 27, 2017

“Jam (Turn it up) ” by @KimKardashian is LITERALLY my jam. I listen to it like 5 times everyday because I love it and I want to. — Call Me Ishmael (@TribalMedusa) March 19, 2017

Years after its debut, today, people are again, surprisingly, talking about “Jam.” Apparently, Kim’s “Jam” has made its way back to Facebook and other social media sites, as well as many Spotify Discover or Recommended playlists.

Spotify recommended Jam by Kim Kardashian and I am offended — Julia Kinoshita (@AWholeLottaJuju) March 23, 2017

Thank you @Spotify for reminding me of the dark days; putting @KimKardashian Jam song in my Discover Weekly playlist???????? — F (@thefw_rd) March 27, 2017

So what is up exactly with Kim’s one and only hit (or should we call it more of a miss)?

Kim Kardashian’s “Jam” is basically about a broke woman who finally gets her salary and decides to party like a rockstar. Not to mention, in addition to those heavily auto-tuned vocals, that music video was on varying levels of uncomfortable.

Well Kim’s “Jam [Turn it up]” is actually made by The-Dream, the guy who is behind Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.” Interesting that such a flop of a song came from such a brilliant hitmaker as The-Dream, don’t you think? But mostly, criticism for Kim Kardashian’s “Jam” emanated from Kim’s apparent lack of singing talent in the song.

In fact, Huffington Post reports that even Kim, herself, knew that “Jam” was just wrong, and her singing was just even worse.

It [“Jam”]’s definitely a memory and it was a fun experience. We gave the proceeds to a cancer organization. But if there’s one thing in life that I wish I didn’t do… I don’t like it when people kind of dabble into things they shouldn’t be. And that I don’t think I should have. Like, what gave me the right to think I could be a singer? Like, I don’t have a good voice.

Well, it’s only been six years since Kim’s one and only single came out. There’s actually still time for “Jam” to climb up the charts, much like many other songs that made it to the charts only years after it was written. One was even a song by Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, entitled “Gone,” which was first released in 2005 but was only charted eight years after in 2013.

With Kim Kardashian’s catchy tune making its way back to the radio and to people’s Spotify playlists again, is it possible “Jam” will finally make its way up to the charts after all this time?

Omg @kourtneykardash listening to jam turn it up on the radio just made my day @KimKardashian — CHIARA (@chiara4real) March 26, 2017

If you haven’t heard the iconic song “Jam (Turn it up)” by @KimKardashian you’re really missing out pic.twitter.com/UoSYM00TQq — John McIntyre (@Johndalamac) March 24, 2017

[Featured image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV]