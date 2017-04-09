Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Only Grow Closer Despite Miranda Lambert’s Shade At The ACMs

Miranda Lambert’s breakup album is actually helping Gwen Stefani’s romance with Blake Shelton. While Lambert won album of the year at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards, Stefani is using this as an opportunity to grow closer to the country crooner.

In Touch Weekly reports that Stefani listened to Lambert’s latest album, The Weight of These Wings, in an effort to understand why their marriage failed. The decision has paid off, despite Lambert’s comments at the ACMs.

“Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever. Blake and Gwen actually listen to Miranda’s latest album and the music has given Gwen a chance to learn more about Blake and what went wrong in his marriage,” an insider shared.

During her acceptance speech for album of the year, Lambert credited her split with Shelton as being the inspiration for her new music. Stefani was reportedly upset when she heard about Lambert’s comments, but that hasn’t stopped her relationship with Shelton from growing stronger.

“Thanks to some revealing heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to open up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to,” the source added. “While Blake is not entirely pleased Miranda writes music about their broken marriage, in a sweet way it has brought Blake to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen.”

Some good things have come out of the divorce, but not everything is positive. According to Fox News, Lambert decided to close her boutique store in Tishomingo, Oklahoma after their divorce, a move that has hurt the entire community. To help remedy the situation, Shelton bought the storefront and opened an entertainment venue called Ole Red.

Lambert and Shelton divorced in the summer of 2015, a few months before Stefani broke things off with her longtime husband, Gavin Rossdale. Stefani’s romance with Shelton started on the set of The Voice in October of 2015.

Blake Shelton is currently competing against Stefani on Season 12 of The Voice. Although the couple shared a short spring break on his ranch in Oklahoma, the country star is already back in the spotlight. Hollywood Life reports that Shelton recently stopped by The Tonight Show and shared a few laughs with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon is filming his show in Orlando, Florida this week and took the opportunity to tease Shelton about his fear of roller coasters. As fans might recall, Stefani told Fallon last month that her boyfriend doesn’t like the rides. Fortunately, Shelton was brave enough to ride a roller coaster with Fallon, which they hilariously caught on camera.

Meanwhile, Stefani made her highly-anticipated return to The Voice this season. Although fans were excited to see her and Shelton together in front of the cameras, Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that producers have ordered them to up the PDA to help boost ratings.

The ratings drop coincided with remarks Stefani made about a male contestant’s body. Producers believe that her comments turned fans away because they don’t want to see any signs of trouble in the couple’s relationship. To bring the ratings back up, producers asked Shelton and Stefani to flirt more often and leave the on-air fights at home.

Shelton and Stefani have not confirmed these rumors, though it does make sense that producers would try to manipulate their relationship for better ratings. Of course, this means that fans can expect more flirting from the couple as the level of competition heats up on the show.

Stefani has not responded to the rumors surrounding Lambert’s negative comments.

New episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

