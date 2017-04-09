Kylie Jenner And Tyga Break Up: Here Is Why They Will Probably Get Back Together Again

At some point last month, Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up again. Although they didn’t announce the split on social media or have their reps drop a press release, it became obvious that there was trouble in paradise when Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat and Instagram accounts were suspiciously void of the “Rack City” rapper. Soon after came the news that Tyga was no longer living in Kylie’s mansion and instead, had moved into a bachelor pad of his own. Despite all this, there is still hope (and plenty of evidence) that Kylie Jenner and Tyga will get back together sooner than we know.

They say history repeats itself and so far, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have split up more times than we can count. There was that one time, back in November 2015 when we definitely thought they were over. Kylie dumped Tyga right before his birthday and forced him to spend his special day all alone. Rumor had it that he was creeping in the DMs of a few girls who were not her and that’s why Kylie gave him the boot for the first time since she turned 18-years old.

@viet.raw ???? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Since that first fateful split and reconnection, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have taken several breaks only to reconcile after some time apart. The next big split came in May 2016 according to Complex. Fans of Kylie and Tyga realized there was trouble in paradise when the formerly inseparable pair showed up to the Met Gala separately.

There were rumors after that breakup that Kylie Jenner had moved on with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Kylie’s starring role in his music video was just icing on the cake but ultimately, whatever Kylie had going on with PARTYNEXTDOOR ended up fizzling out and she found her way back to Tyga again.

Roadster SV ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

They made their makeup official in September 2016 when Kylie Jenner’s Instagram lit up with the sparkle of another ring gifted to her by Tyga. She got a huge diamond sparkler during their previous split. This time around, it was an even bigger, oval shaped beauty.

Even Kylie was mesmerized by the new ring and when she announced her reconnection with Tyga and her new promise ring, she wrote, “If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like.”

That pretty much cemented Kylie Jenner’s expectations, not only to marry Tyga at some point (or at least get engaged) but also to receive an even bigger ring from her rapper boyfriend.

It took Hard Work & Perseverance. #Bits2 A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

It’s been less than a year since Kylie received that promise ring and now there are rumors that she dumped Tyga again because she still hasn’t received that engagement ring. Considering that their big breakups have been marked by big makeups that consist of even bigger rings, it’s safe to assume that she’s holding out for the bling. Maybe that’s why Kylie Jenner made Tyga move out and get his own place. He’s supposed to be thinking about how much he misses Kylie and needs to ring shop so he can get her back. Multiple reports say that Tyga is partying it up in his new crib instead.

Multiple reports say that Tyga is partying it up in his new crib instead. Blac Chyna’s former fiance has been seen inviting tons of people over to spend time at his bachelor pad and so far, there haven’t been any Kylie Jenner sightings.

kowgirl A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Instead, after the Kylie Jenner and Tyga break up chatter started, Kylie kept everyone guessing by posting a Snapchat video where she lip-synced along to a new song that Tyga recently released. Not long after that, Kylie and Tyga kept us guessing after Tyga hit like button on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram picture where she’s all dressed up as a space cowboy.

It’s pretty clear that there is no animosity between Kylie Jenner and Tyga. This means they will probably be back on Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat story where they are either making out or she’s showing off her new, bigger diamond ring and an engagement, which is what she reportedly wants.

How long do you think it will take before Kylie Jenner and Tyga are back together again? Sound off int he comments section below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]