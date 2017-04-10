James Authur Bashes Justin Bieber And Other Peers

James Authur just bashed Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik and a few others artists in his most recent interview. The ‘Can I Be Him’ crooner just recently returned to the music scene and, in true James Authur fashion, wasted no time stirring up controversy.

Speaking to The Sun, James Authur lashed out a several of his industry peers, one of them being Ed Sheeran. James criticized the fact that, although people think Ed Sheeran had a rags-to-riches story, his upbringing was far from that.

He said, “I’m not saying none of these guys are talented, but people think Ed Sheeran crawled off a couch and lived on the street or something but him, Ellie Goulding… they all come from Suffolk, Surrey, Richmond… they come from support.

Sam Smith was also unable to escape James’ peer bashing. “I think Sam Smith’s dad got a huge loan or something to help his career,” Authur said of the “Stay With Me” singer.

According to James, though he admits that the artists are talented, their success isn’t as meaningful since they had help in the beginning–unlike himself.

“Those things can help artists get attention but I guess my song ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ proved it’s about the song,” he added.

James didn’t stop at bashing singers from the UK, however. His derision for his peers transcends oceans apparently. He also bashed Justin Bieber and the recent LA based, Zayn Malik of One Direction fame. But instead of accrediting their success to their upbringing, Authur took things one step further and lauded himself for their success.

“I think Justin Bieber and Zayn have both been listening to me a lot and they basically wanna be me,” he told The Sun.

“There’s a couple of tracks of Zayn’s where he ad libs.”

Bashing huge A-list stars is definitely a bold move for a singer, but it’s really nothing coming from James, who has been a tabloid magnet since his 2012 XFactor UK win.

James Arthur even did his research, apparently. Before making these comments, he did a little digging around Zayn’s former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson.

“I asked Louis Tomlinson whether he’s been listening to me and he said, ‘Yeah, he’s been lurking’,” he added.

So far, none of the artists mentioned above have responded to James Authur’s rant or shut down his assertion that they’re copying his style. Just based off of numbers alone, it would definitely be an interesting turn of events for either artist to copy James Authur. Both Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik have fanbases James extends way further than James, as well as careers that precede his by years. That said, the only people who truly know the source of Justin Biber and Zayn Malik’ inspiration is Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik. Oh, and James Authur too, apparently.

Ironically, during the same interview that James Authur bashed Justin Bieber and company, he claimed that he wanted to use his new album to let people know that he was “not such a bad guy.”

Referencing a low moment in his career, when he was busted for hooking up with prostitutes, he said, “I think the perception was I was this [explretive bad boy who wears socks. but I was so [expletive] up all the time.

If James is trying to turn his image around, he might have to take a more effective route. By bashing his celebrity peers, he’s only opening himself up for more ridicule from both the stars and their fans.

