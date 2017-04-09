Mama June Kids: What Are Honey Boo Boo, Chickadee, And The Rest Doing These Days?

Mama June’s kids have been a part of her story ever since the 37-year-old Georgia mom first came to public attention on Toddlers & Tiaras and, later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Now that she’s back in the public eye with her new show, Mama June: From Not To Hot, which features her two youngest daughters still living at home, fans are wondering what’s happening with both the younger kids and her two older ones.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell

Mama June’s oldest daughter is married, out of the house, and lives in another state from her mother. Further, they don’t see much of each other for a number of reasons. Mostly, it’s because, in 2014, Shannon allegedly began a relationship with Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender. Anna later revealed that she was one of the victims McDaniel had molested.

Shannon would go on to deny the relationship, but the damage was done. Shannon’s show at the time, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was canceled, and it appears the relationship estranged mother and daughter for good.

Cardwell recently sat down with E! Online to share her feelings on her mom’s weight loss.

“I think she did it just to be more famous. I don’t think she did it just for her because she never mentioned anything ever before about getting plastic surgery.”

Ouch.

And it looks like things aren’t likely to get better between Mama June and her oldest daughter anytime soon: in addition to their other personal problems, it seems the two don’t see eye to eye over money either, with Chickadee claiming that her mother owes her half a million dollars for her appearances on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon

Like her older sister Anna, Jessica Shannon also appears to have put her relationship with her mother in the rear-view mirror. These days, according to Life and Style Weekly, she’s out of the public eye, studying nursing and not commenting on her mother’s weight loss, relationships, or other goings-on.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson

Laurn, 17, and Alana, 11, have, like their mother, both had issues with their own weight. However, unlike their older sisters, Pumpkin and Honey Boo Boo are still living at home, have been by their mom’s side as she’s gone through her recent weight loss, and have been regularly featured on From Not To Hot.

Inspired by their mother’s weight loss, Lauryn and Alana have both started taking off some weight, June tells People.

“Alana’s lost about 7 lbs. and Pumpkin’s lost about four.”

Previously, June has said that, though she wants her daughters to be healthy, she’s not going to pressure them about their weight.

As for younger Alana, who is pushing 12, June isn’t too concerned about her weight. As June told Us Weekly in March, Alana is coming up on adolescence, and she (June) has seen heavy girls basically grow out of their extra weight during puberty. Similarly, for both Alana and Pumpkin, though she wants them to be healthy, she’s not pushing them too hard — at least right now — to stay on top of their weight.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time.’ I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

