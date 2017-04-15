Justin Bieber Grace Under Pressure With Fans Amid Beach Mobbing, Mass Selfies In Dominican Republic

Justin Bieber was grace under pressure when he was mobbed by fans on a beach in the Caribbean on Good Friday. The superstar’s impromptu walkabout included mass selfies for everyone, which not only thrilled the adults but also delighted the children he met.

Bieber is currently in Punta Cana, a resort and club on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, ahead of performing with his spectacular Purpose World Tour at the Hard Rock And Casino on Saturday (April 15).

Yesterday, fan videos popped up online showing the pop icon either being pinioned against a tree by excitable, phone-wielding fans or followed by a friendly mob on the public Playa Blanca beach, located inside the Punta Cana complex.

It’s no secret that media’s coverage of Bieber’s interactions with his fans is often inaccurate and overly focused on the Canadian’s singer’s difficult encounters.

In reality, as numerous social media posts and videos reveal, the majority of Bieber’s impromptu meets with fans are very positive. They also occur more regularly than seen with other artists of comparative star wattage.

Back to the beach mobbing. The 23-year-old’s amiability during the experience was impressive, given the challenging context. In addition, the singer did not appear to have any bodyguards with him.

The videos below show Bieber smoothly coping with fans. Many yelled good-naturedly at him, but also objectified him during the mass selfie-grab.

Some of the fans grabbed at the Biebs’ body and a few touched his face.

Justin em Punta Cana, República Dominicana (14/04) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Justin em Punta Cana, República Dominicana (14/04) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic yesterday. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Justin em Punta Cana, República Dominicana (14/04) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

Bieber, who wore a stylish tight cream jersey, pale long shorts, and Vans, is seen in other footage strolling with Dominican fans of all ages along the beach.

Fans of The Box Powerlist’s recently awarded world’s most influential pop star for 2017 will know Justin is widely considered to be a natural with children.

The kids who met the superstar in the Dominican Republic evidently agreed with that assessment.

Youngsters clamored around Justin, who held hands with some of the children and made sure they weren’t crushed amid the commotion.

Justin em Punta Cana, República Dominicana (14/04) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

(22) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic today. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:10pm PDT

(4) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic yesterday. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

(8) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic today. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Due to a combination of Bieber’s lack of bodyguards and the frenzy of the Dominican fans for selfies, it’s to be expected that there would be a few blips. But the Biebs said what he had to say calmly in instances seen on videos where he had to underline boundaries with fans.

One of the more bizarre parts of his impromptu walkabout saw him virtually pinned up against a tree, while a wall of people took snaps and tried to maul him.

At one point, a woman stroked Bieber’s face without his permission. Understandably, he replied, “Don’t touch my face” before smiling and saying “thank you” when the woman stopped trying to do so.

(5) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic today. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

(6) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic today. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

During a briefly terse moment when Justin was walking on the beach, he had to chide one man when the latter got too close to him.

At the time, the Grammy winner was next to two random men within a larger group.

“How ya doing?” Justin asked lightly, as one of the men he addressed positioned his phone to take a snap of the singer.

“And you?” The male answered. To which, the Biebs replied, “Good.” Meanwhile, another man walked into Justin seemingly accidentally and bunched behind him to take a photo on his phone.

At which point, Bieber asked, “Why are you grabbing me?” before twisting around to extricate himself from the too-close proximity of the man behind him.

Justin em Punta Cana, República Dominicana (14/04) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Throughout the intense attention, noise, jostling, and mass selfies, Justin remained unflustered. Notably, when he did feel a need to back fans off at the beach, he did it politely and without drama.

“Guys, I don’t like cameras in my face,” Bieber told one group of fans while standing by a tree, which led to a brief backing off multiple phones.

(7) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic today. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

On Twitter, Bieber fans praised the star for the way he dealt with the hecticness of the surprise beach meet-and-greet.

One Belieber wrote, “Even though he’s being mobbed and stuff I’m glad Justin is still having fun in Punta Cana, people said he’s been really nice to everyone.”

Another fan raved, “JB gave most of your faves a lesson in how to interact with you all”, adding, “He is the prototype of the social era. Don’t get it twisted.”

That same fan added, “I have a correction for you @justinbieber. You don’t get the recognition that you deserve!”

One fan noted the unwiseness of the Biebs doing without security before adding that the singer “coped” with the situation.

“For the amount of people mobbing Justin today, he handled the situation so well, my son is so nice,” concluded one Belieber.

Another gushed over a photo of the singer holding the hands of children as he walked on the beach, tweeting, “He’s holding their hands.”

(6) Another photo of Justin Bieber spotted out in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic today. (April 14) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 14, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Justin em Punta Cana, República Dominicana (14/04) A post shared by Conexão Bieber Brasil (@conexaobieber) on Apr 15, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Does Justin Bieber ever get tired of being mobbed by fans? It’s an elite first-world problem, for sure. But that doesn’t make it less real for those who struggle with it.

The “Sorry” singer introduced a “No photos” policy last May after multiple instances of harassment from fans and casual selfie-hunters.

However, while many media outlets went on to perpetuate the idea that Bieber stopped interacting with his fans, that was not the case.

In fact, the singer continued to chat with fans (and sometimes hug) in impromptu meets after May 2016. The only proviso being no photos. But even that rule had exceptions. The latest example being the mass selfies on Playa Blanca.

So, does this mean an end to Bieber’s “no photos” policy for good, or was the beach selfie-bonanza just an on-off whim? Time will tell.

In related news, Justin’s stay in Punta Cana ahead of his Purpose show tonight seems to have been a fun one. The singer was seen in another fan-shot video asking a group of female fans to teach him a topical dance.

That turned out to be the Merengue, which one girl danced with Bieber. Somewhat comically, he ran off immediately afterwards.

Watch the hilarious video below.

(2) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out today in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (April 13) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

