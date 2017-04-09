Omarosa’s Wedding At Trump International Hotel In D.C. – Buzz Over Omarosa’s Dress And $46,000 Salary [Photos]

Omarosa Manigault is now a married woman. As seen in the below photos, Omarosa tied the knot with Pastor John Allen Newman. Prior to Omarosa’s wedding, the White House Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison made news for getting death threats and for Omarosa’s $46,000 Trump campaign salary, as reported by the Inquisitr. They were death threats that forced Omarosa to relocate her wedding from the planned location at Pastor Newman’s church, The Sanctuary @ Mt. Calvary in Jacksonville, Florida, to a previously unknown location. As predicted, Omarosa ended up having her wedding to Pastor Newman at one of President Donald Trump’s properties: Trump International Hotel in D.C.

Omarosa’s $46,000 Salary From Trump Campaign, Death Threats That Force Wedding Move, Get Big Buzz https://t.co/5A93dppVFF — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) April 3, 2017

Unlike previous photos showing Omarosa wearing a boot, as reported by the Inquisitr, Omarosa donned a princess type of gown with a fitted bodice and a flared skirt. The photos from Omarosa’s own Twitter page, and from Omarosa’s appearance on Say Yes to the Dress, show a wedding gown that appears to be sort of pink or champagne hue in appearance. There is a lace trim detail, and a scooped kind of heart neckline around the bust on Omarosa’s dress.

Omarosa Manigault Hurt At White House – What Happened? [Photos] https://t.co/kyYmmJsoFJ — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) February 3, 2017

Pastor Newman can be seen wearing a pink-colored tie in the below photo from Omarosa’s Twitter account, which was posted to Twitter at 2:43 p.m. on April 8, from Trump international Hotel. With the news that Omarosa was just married, the White House staffer has received nearly 4,000 likes on Twitter in the 20 hours since the photo was published.

After the 43-year-old Omarosa wed 61-year-old Pastor Newman, news about Omarosa’s wedding cake was also posted to her Twitter account. As seen in the below photos, Omarosa gave a shout out to Sabrina’s Cakes for her wedding cake. Once again, Omarosa used the hashtag #HappilyEverNewman in her social media posts about her wedding to Pastor Newman.

Omarosa’s wedding plans did not come without controversy, with news about April Ryan, a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, dropping out of the wedding as one of Omarosa’s bridesmaids.

However, feedback over Omarosa’s wedding dress is largely positive online.

White House aide Omarosa Manigault on Say Yes to the Dress pic.twitter.com/xhNhMMXVzp — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 9, 2017

As reported by USA Today in the below tweet, Omarosa received bridal goodies worth $25,000 in order to appear on Say Yes to the Dress.

Her biggest score: A bridal package worth $25,000 for her appearance on "Say Yes to the Dress." https://t.co/17cjaSWxgJ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 1, 2017

The details of Omarosa’s wedding dress are being praised by fashion hounds online, with folks like the one on Twitter below tagging President Trump in praising Omarosa.

Look at the amazing detail of @OMAROSA wedding dress you go girl @realDonaldTrump she makes us proud pic.twitter.com/tTl04mFfmo — shirleyhusar (@ShirleyHusar) April 9, 2017

As reported by Page Six, there were about 70 guests at Omarosa’s wedding.

#CherryBlossomVows ???????????? @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc A post shared by ???????? lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The above photo shows Omarosa and her new groom holding hands and looking at one another.

Congratulations ???? John and @omarosa ???? with @lynnepatton @katrinacampins @diamondandsilk #MAGA A post shared by Katrina Pierson (@katrinapierson) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

The YouTube stars “Diamond and Silk” were attendees at Omarosa’s wedding.

Watch Omarosa Say Yes to the Dress! Lady "O" watching Her Say Yes to the Dress Episode as she was about heading out to her Private Dinner in Her Nigerian Outfit! Gele by Yours Truly @segungele A post shared by The Gele Maestro (@segungele) on Apr 8, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

There’s also video on Instagram, as seen in the above social media post, of Omarosa watching herself on Say Yes to the Dress prior to Omarosa going on to celebrate a private reception in Nigerian garb.

Omarosa danced to “Single Ladies,” as seen in the above video, at the private reception.

The so-called “Newman Nigerian Wedding Reception” videos have gotten thousands of views.

#DancePartyUSA! ???????????????????????? @omarosa @trumpwashingtondc A post shared by ???????? lynnepatton (@lynnepatton) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Of course, the “Cupid Shuffle” dance was done at Omarosa’s wedding, as seen in the above video.

Photos of Omarosa dolled-up in her Nigerian headwear and dress can also be seen above.

Thus far, none of the photos posted to Twitter under the Trump International Hotel in D.C. location appear to show President Trump at Omarosa’s wedding.

Photos on Instagram tagged with the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. location also do not appear to show Mr. Trump at Omarosa’s wedding in any images as of this writing. Instead, photos of President Trump golfing in West Palm Beach on Saturday, April 8, as seen below, were making news.

EXCLUSIVE: Post photog Allen Eyestone gets shot of @realDonaldTrump at his West Palm golf course. https://t.co/cZvw0CXDX0 pic.twitter.com/zgDEcSmBWJ — john bisognano (@jbisognano) April 8, 2017

