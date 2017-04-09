‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad Discovers Dario Loves Abigal

In a week that is sure to have you glued to your screens, Chad (Bill Flynn) discovers what Dario’s (Jordi Vilasuso) true motives, that he is in love with Abigail (Marci Miller). Days of Our Lives fans are rooting for Chabby to stay together, but the heart of the matter is that it might just be too late for Chad and Abigail, and that the seeds may have already been sown for a romance with Dario.

Dario Stands Up To Chad: Treat Abigail Better

Days of Our Lives begins the week with drama between Chad and Dario. Dario confronts Chad and tells him that Abigail deserves better treatment that what he is giving her. Hey, Dario has had a front seat in the Abigail-Chad-Gabi love triangle because Gabi is his sister. Dario tells Chad that he should do a better job as a husband and a father, and that Abigail deserves more than what Chad is giving her.

Stunned, Chad wants to know what business it is of Dario’s about how he treats Abigail. Dario replies that Abigail is his friend and that he cares about her welfare. Dario says that someone has to step up to the plate and tell Chad that how he is treating Abigail is wrong.

Dario makes a plea to Chad that he should just concentrate on pleasing Abigail and satisfying her needs.

Chad Confronts Abigail About Dario’s Motives

Chad realizes that there must be more to the story behind Dario’s outburst regarding Abigail. He comes to the conclusion that the only reason that a man will stand up for a “friend” like that is if he is in love with her. He confronts Abigail and tells her about what Dario said to him.

Abigail admits that she knew about Dario’s feelings, but that she made it clear that Chad is her priority and that she doesn’t feel the same way about him. Realizing that Abigail kept this away from him angers Chad and bruises his pride some. At the same time he is aware that he himself has hidden feelings for Gabi (Camila Banus).

Warning: Do not read any further unless you want to know about Chad and Abigail’s vow renewal. The spoiler ahead will shock avid Days of Our Lives viewers.

Will Chabby’s Vow Renewal Be The Start of New Beginnings For Them?

Chad is obviously upset that Dario is in love with his wife, but will this be the nail in the coffin for their vow renewal? No, Abigail and Chad are able to resolve their issues and make up and the vow renewal will go ahead as scheduled. They realize that they have too much at stake not to go through with renewing their wedding vows.

The spotlight, however, is on Abigail this week. Since coming back from faking her death, she has had so much to deal with. She has made as if the Gabi and Chad romance did not affect her as much as it did. She then seeks the advice from the wise Days of Our Lives veteran Jennifer, JJ and Andre. The fact that she is so unsure about a vow renewal says a lot about the state of her mind and how she knows a marriage is supposed to be.

The nail in the coffin for their wedding vow renewal is Abigail herself. Looking exquisitely beautiful in a cream dress, and Chad looking exceptionally dapper, they stand before the priest ready to make their vows. According to a spoiler preview on NBC, Abigail tells Chad that she can’t go through with their vow renewal, and that she, Abigail, won’t marry Chad again.

“I can’t be your wife anymore.”

[Featured Image by NBC]