‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell’s Baby Bombshell! Is She Finally Ready For Baby No 2?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra don’t have to worry about cheating rumors anymore. Following reports of Baltierra’s infidelity, the Teen Mom OG stars teased fans with a pregnancy bombshell on social media. Are they getting ready for another baby?

Hollywood Life reports that Lowell posted the surprising news on Instagram. The reality star told her followers, “Proud to announce a new baby,” before sharing a sonogram photo of a fake baby. The comments followed rumors last month that Baltierra was unfaithful.

“Well since it’s out in the open @TylerBaltierra did cheat on me,” Lowell wrote earlier. “He’s busted.”

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Lowell was obviously poking fun at all the cheating rumors. But was she kidding about having another kid with Baltierra?

Shortly after stirring up the drama on social media, In Touch Weekly reports that Lowell revealed that was only joking about being pregnant. Lowell may not be pregnant, but she is open to having more kids down the road. After coming clean about the pregnancy, Lowell said she “would love one soon.” Does this mean her and Baltierra are expanding the family in the near future?

“Wahhh I’m ready for another baby,” Lowell wrote, which Baltierra replied, “Me too babe.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the couple has been embroiled in pregnancy rumors. In November, Lowell sparked reports of another baby after posing alongside Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney with what looked like a baby bump. Teen Mom fans were quick to point out the slight bulge around Lowell’s mid-section and the pregnancy rumors have heated up ever since.

#thxbirthcontrol nine months from now I plan on being more awesome!! #stayprotected #safesex #isbestsex A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Nov 16, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

Lowell also fueled similar rumors back in 2015. During a Q&A on Facebook, the reality star told fans that she wanted a son. “If the next one is a boy, I’m done,” she explained. “If it’s not, then we’ll probably try for a third but I’m done after that.”

The couple, whose relationship dates back to middle school, share two children. They had Carly seven years ago and promptly put her up for adoption. In 2015, they gave birth to their second daughter, Novalee.

Lowell experienced a rough time during Novalee’s pregnancy and birth. In fact, she enrolled in rehab shortly after the birth to deal with problems of depression. Following her stint in rehab, the couple battled rumors of infidelity and appeared on the brink of disaster.

Although the pregnancy news is a good indication that their marriage is fine, Comic Book reports that Baltierra and Lowell received major backlash from fans for lying about the pregnancy. After admitting that the comments were fake, fans took to Twitter to express their distaste for the prank.

Some fans thought the joke was insensitive and offensive to Teen Mom OG followers, especially considering all the rumors surrounding the couple in recent months. Despite the negative backlash, People reports that Baltierra hit back by saying the “world can’t take jokes anymore.”

“It was a cruel thing to do, I’m sorry lol,” Baltierra wrote after all the negative comments flooded in. “Apparently the world can’t take jokes anymore…don’t worry #TeenMomOG will be back on the air soon so we can disappoint you some more.”

My lover ❤️ my best friend ???????????????? love you @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Unfortunately, Baltierra’s comments only fueled more criticism as fans didn’t appreciate his lack of sincerity. The couple has not stated whether or not they are planning on having another kid this year, though it might take a little more evidence to convince fans next time around.

Filming for Season 7 of Teen Mom OG has already wrapped. The new season is expected to premiere on MTV later in April. It isn’t clear if any of the recent drama will make it on the upcoming season.

[Featured Image by MTV]