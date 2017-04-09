Watch United States Vs. Russia Women’s Soccer Live Stream: Start Time, Preview Of 2nd International Friendly

The United States faces Russia head-to-head — on a women’s soccer field on Sunday, when the second international friendly between the two national teams will live stream from Houston, Texas, after Team USA sent a clear message to the Russians on Friday in the first of the two-game friendly series, dominating by a 4-0 score.

Though called a “friendly” because the match is not part of an internationally recognized tournament or league — essentially an exhibition game — both United States vs. Russia matches take place in a politically charged atmosphere as the global rivalry between the two countries has reached Cold War levels over the past year. Russia has ben accused of tampering with the 2016 presidential election, helping to put Donald Trump in the White House. And on Friday, the United States launched a missile attack against an airbase in Syria, a key Russian ally, angering the Russian government.

But if politics carried over onto the pitch, it wasn’t evident in Thursday’s match as 24-year-old Crystal Dunn and 29-year-old veteran Allie Long each found the back of the net twice to propel the United States side easily past the visiting Russia team.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second United States vs. Russia international friendly women’s soccer game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11 a.m Pacific, on Sunday, April 9, at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houtson, Texas.

Watch highlights of the Team USA blanking of Russia in the video below.

The United States, who are reigning Women’s World Cup champions, currently rank second in the world on the FIFA charts. Russia, on the other hand, stand at Number 25.

Russia has lost four matches in a row coming into Sunday’s match, and need some sort of confidence builder before the 2017 Women’s UEFA European Championships. The United States snapped a two-match losing streak with Friday’s resounding victory, after falling to both England and France last month.

But the USA women should have something to celebrate, reaching a new collective bargaining agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation on Wednesday that boosts the players’ pay and guarantees better travel conditions — keeping the players under contract through the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

