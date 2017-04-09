‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Is Gone, Will The ‘Y&R’ Fans Ever Find Out Bella’s Paternity?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chloe Mitchell’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) days are numbered, but does that mean that the viewers will never find out the identity of her daughter, Bella’s father?

Soap Central shared that in the coming weeks Bella’s paternity will become a hot topic on the Young and the Restless. For a while, it looked like Chloe would reveal who Bella’s daddy was, but she never did. In fact, she became very defensive if anyone dared to ask her about it.

With Chloe skipping town to avoiding being arrested for Adam Newman’s (Justin Hartley) death, it looks like the paternity bombshell could come out. The Young and the Restless writers stated that Bella’s paternity would be a huge shocker. Most Y&R fans assume that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) will be revealed as her dad.

Of course, there is the small possibility that the Young and the Restless will pull out a huge shocker and could explain that her father is someone else. But, if not Billy, who could be Bella’s dad? And, will Chloe ever come back to claim her daughter?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will go on air with GC Buzz to beg Chloe to come home to get help. It’s pretty evident by Chloe’s actions that she isn’t mentally stable. On Monday’s episode, she suggests that if she would return to Genoa City, they could get her the help she needs.

It seems pretty unlikely that Chloe will agree to come back to Genoa City. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Chelsea tries to use her former best friend’s love for her daughter to lure her back. Will it work?

The Young and the Restless spoilers have not stated whether Chloe will be killed or sent off to jail. All the Y&R fans know is that Elizabeth Hendrickson chose not to renew her contract so that she will be leaving the Young and the Restless by the end of April.

Hendrickson’s contract expires on April 30. It seems likely that she may be caught and sent off to jail or a mental institution. When a Young and the Restless rep was questioned about Elizabeth’s contract status, they replied, “CBS does not comment on actor’s contracts.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chloe asked her mother to take care of Bella while she was away. It isn’t clear if Chloe planned to get settled somewhere and then send for her daughter or if she figured Esther would take her.

Most Young and the Restless viewers would like to find out the identity of Bella’s dad. It’s been dangled in front of the fans so many times that they want to figure out who fathered her.

The only two people that seem possible right now is Billy or Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Kevin and Chloe slept together right before she disappeared in 2014. Even though Chloe told him over and over that Bella isn’t his child, many Young and the Restless fans aren’t entirely convinced. Kevin had a DNA test to ruled him out as Bella’s father and of course, it “proved” he wasn’t her dad. However, in Genoa City, DNA tests are switched all the time.

The other person that many Young and the Restless viewers think could be her father is Billy. Chloe and Billy lost a daughter named Delia in 2013. After her death, Chloe wanted to “recreate” their daughter by having another child. When she left Genoa City in early 2014, she took Billy’s semen sample with her, hoping that it could help her have another child.

Of course, it is possible that neither man is Bella’s dad. It could be someone she met in treatment or while away. Young and the Restless fans, do you think Chloe will come back to Genoa City? Do you think we’ll find out Bella’s paternity secret?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

