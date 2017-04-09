Jim Ross Shared An Emotional Moment With The Undertaker Before His Final Match

WWE Legend Jim Ross has revealed the emotional final moment he spent with the Undertaker before the Dead Man announced his retirement. According to the commentary icon, who is aptly referred to as the voice of WWE, the two of them shared an embrace and even shed tears, the Sun reports.

Ross claims that the Undertaker seemed incredibly heartbroken over his retirement. Jim Ross, who retired almost 4 years ago, was called back for one last match, the Undertaker’s final match, last week on WrestleMania 33. Ross was reportedly called back as per the Undertaker’s personal request. The Dead Man’s final wish was taken into consideration by WWE and Ross was drafted back for one last game.

Jim Ross, a Hall of Fame commentator, spoke with avclub.com about his emotional moment with Taker. Ross says that he went to the Undertaker’s trailer where the two shared an embrace and had a long personal chat, reminiscing on their days at the WCW.

“I went in his RV when I arrived hours before we were going on. So we had a very good personal conversation.” “We’ve been joined at the hip for a long, long time, even back to the WCW days. I helped get him into WCW from World Class Championship Wrestling.”

Ross recalled the moment he first met the Undertaker.

“I thought at the time, you don’t see too many 6ft 9in, 300-pound guys who were athletic. Young Mark Calaway was an athletic beast.

Ross wasn’t shy to admit that he shed a tear during his final meeting with the Taker.

“So we had a nice conversation. Afterwards we had a big hug. I cried, he didn’t want to cry, though he might have had a tear.”

Jim said that he didn’t want to monopolize the Undertaker’s final moment which is why he ended the conversation and let the Taker have his moment.

“It was very emotional for him afterward, and I didn’t want to monopolize his time. It sure as hell wasn’t about me, it was about him. What he helped facilitate for me was the greatest honor I have received in wrestling.”

Ross then proceeded onto describing the scenario that led him back to the WWE commentary chair last week on WrestleMania 33. Jim claimed that being invited back to WWE to be the voice of the final match of one of its greatest legends was probably the biggest honor of his career. Ross attended as per the Taker’s request despite the fact that only a few days ago, he had lost his wife of 24 years after she was hit by a car.

“I’ve been in three Halls Of Fame, and they pale in comparison to having a legendary guy wanting to bring me back—whether I was under contract or not—to be part of the broadcast team, so I can add to his soundtrack of that match. It was a really emotional day.”

Jim Ross, who retired from WWE in 2013 following a glittering career, wanted to give credit to both the Taker and Vince McMahon for making his appearance at WrestleMania 33 possible.

“I was told by others that Mark [the Undertaker] and Vince collaborated, and they talked about it. Mark had a suggestion, Vince thought it was a great idea.” “Look, there’s one captain of the ship, and I give Vince a hell of a lot of credit, because if it wasn’t for him facilitating it, it wouldn’t have happened.” “I’m very grateful for both guys. It was quite the honor.”

The Undertaker played his final WWE match last week in WrestleMania 33. The Dead Man lost to another rising star Roman Reigns. Following the match, the Undertaker left his trademark gloves and hat at the ring, suggesting his permanent exit from WWE.

[Image via WWE]