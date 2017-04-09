iPhone 8 Rumors Point To Later Release Date, Fans Remain Unfazed

The iPhone 8 is arguably the most-anticipated mobile phone of 2017. With the Samsung Galaxy S8 already released, all eyes are focused on Apple, the innovator of the touchscreen smartphone, to wow consumers with its latest device, the iPhone 8, or the iPhone Edition, as stated in previous rumors. As the speculated September 2017 release date approaches, however, reports have emerged that the iPhone 8 would be released later than usual. Despite this, it appears that Apple’s massive user base has remained unfazed.

According to a recent DigiTimes report, the iPhone 8 would most likely see a delay in shipments once it is released. The report further stated that unlike previous years, the iPhone 8 would be released around October or November instead. The delay, the report claims, is due to technical issues that are plaguing the iPhone 8’s manufacturing process, especially regarding its curved OLED screens and the device’s 3D sensing front camera.

Considering that DigiTimes has a mixed record with its accuracy Apple’s release dates, however, numerous fans have mainly brushed the information in the report aside. Apple, after all, is a very time-efficient tech firm, and it rarely releases its most critical devices such as the iPhone at a later date than expected.

3D artist Martin Hajek imagines what #iPhone8 with nearly full-screen face might look like pic.twitter.com/UBXDg9LkTH —  iBuy. iSell. iSwap (@iTech911) April 6, 2017

Recently, however, another report has emerged alleging a similar delay. According to a MacRumors report, noted Apple analyst Brian White has stated that consumers would indeed see a delay with regards to the iPhone 8’s release. Unlike the DigiTimes report, however, White stated that the iPhone 8 would still be released in September 2017 as expected. The delay would only apply to the actual availability of the devices on the market. In White’s estimates, consumers would most likely be able to purchase an iPhone 8 until several weeks after the September release date.

“Our contact strongly believes the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will be delayed by several weeks due to challenges around the 3D sensing technology, but still in time for the December holidays. This is not the first time that we’ve heard about a potential delay with a new iPhone; however, our contact was so emphatic about the delay that we are taking this data point more seriously. “Since it is only April, this situation could improve. Essentially, our contact believes customers will be able to pre-order the new 5.8-inch iPhone 8 along with the new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones in September; however, the 5.8-inch iPhone 8 will not be available for delivery until several weeks later.”

This iPhone 8 concept won't forget the iPhone's roots – CNET https://t.co/v5amgLEpdz #iPhone8 pic.twitter.com/TOgZuYrucH — iPhone 8 News (@iPhone8News) April 6, 2017

Despite the rather disheartening news, however, many Apple fans in online forums have stated that delay or no delay, the iPhone 8 would definitely be a massive hit in the market. Others have said that Apple has a lot of time to release the iPhone 8, considering that users are still enjoying their iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apart from this, Apple has also recently released a (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 recently, which has managed to rekindle the interest of the Cupertino-based tech giant’s massive fanbase. Thus, while there is a chance that the iPhone 8’s shipments would experience a delay, there is also a very real possibility that Apple’s reputation and mass support from its loyal users would be able to weather down the upcoming device’s rumored production issues.

The iPhone 8 is arguably Apple’s most important device to date. Being the 10th-anniversary iteration of its most successful product, the iPhone 8 is rumored to pack features and innovations that have been held back by the tech firm for years. Among these include a new design, a revolutionary new 3D front facing camera and a high-resolution OLED display that would finally enable the device to catch up to its most formidable Android rivals.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]