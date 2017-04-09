Robert Pattinson, Charlie Hunnam Feud: Actors Blame Each Other For Not Talking

Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam feud have reportedly increased. The Lost City Of Z co-stars have blamed each other for not raising the glass of friendship.

Pattinson and Hunnam allegedly thought that the other one did not want any friendship. It all started on the sets of their adventure drama film The Lost City Of Z. During the movie promotions, the Sons Of Anarchy star revealed that the Twilight actor, his co-star, was in his zone and did not talk to him even once.

Hunnam also blamed Tom Holland and Sienna Miller for not talking to him and alienating him on the sets of the film. The Sons Of Anarchy actor said that all his co-stars did not talk to him. He added that he shared no kind of friendship with the actors and especially pointed out towards the Twilight star’s behavior towards him.

“Through the work, I don’t think I said more than ten words to Robert off camera. I didn’t know if he was just ‘in that zone’ or if he genuinely didn’t like me. There was a real distance between us. But it creates the right dynamic on screen.”

Hunnam further said that after the wrap of shooting, Pattinson reached out to him, “making overtures for us to be friends now, so I think it was about the work.” However, the Sons Of Anarchy actor did indirectly point that Pattinson was being selfish.

“Sometimes that [not talking] can be alienating, and [can] put another actor off of their work and I don’t want to be that selfish.”

The actors’ comments soon started rumors that Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson have some kind of beef going on between them. To fuel the drama, the Remember Me actor recently gave a cold shoulder to the entire controversy.

Pattison’s ‘whatever’ kind of reply has really raised eyebrows. During a recent promotional event, the 30-year-old actor blamed Charlie for not talking to him.

“I didn’t ignore him. Well, whatever, maybe… I thought he was ignoring me… I don’t know. It was just the two of us in the hotel.”

To handle the entire The Lost City Of Z controversy between the co-stars, the 36-year-old actor had to come forward and support Pattinson’s comments. Hunnam cleared the air that there is no feud between them.

“I started playing this game with Rob and he just started playing it right back. I think we both really understood what we were doing and there was no real contention or beef between us – we were just playing the game.”

However, Hunnam and Pattinson reportedly are still not friends. The Jax Teller of Sons Of Anarchy indirectly confirmed the same by saying that he would like to now be friends with his co-star.

“It’s nice actually to come out of that fog of the production and see that he’s a lovely guy. I can actually enjoy having a drink with him now and a hang.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson and Hunnam starrer film gained $2.7 million at the box-office. It ranked number seven on the box office chart. The movie mostly received positive responses since its initial release on October 15, 2016.

The Lost City Of Z also won International Cinephile Society Awards for Best Picture Not Released in 2016 category. The film is directed by James Gray and is based on the book of the same name by David Grann. The movie will have a worldwide release on April 14, 2017.

Apart from adventure drama film, Hunnam will also be seen playing the role of King Arthur in the 3D film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword by Guy Ritchie. It is scheduled to release on May 12, 2017. Robert Pattinson has two upcoming movie projects titled Good Time and Damsel.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]