Mama June In ‘Excruciating’ Pain, Hospitalized

Mama June Shannon has been hospitalized after reporting ‘excruciating’ abdominal pain. This comes after the star of Mama June: From Not to Hot lost about 150 pounds. Doctors have performed multiple tests to determine the source of the pain, but the results are not known at this time. Fans of the television show eagerly wait to learn her diagnosis and the doctors’ assessment about how serious her current condition is.

Mama June was never married to boyfriend Michael “Sugar Bear” Thompson, the two did take part in a commitment ceremony after the final episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The couple later split, and viewers watched an episode Friday night that began victorious and motivational but ended in agony and concern. In the penultimate episode of Season 1 of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Shannon attended ex-boyfriend Sugar Bear’s wedding in what she called her “revenge dress” and then, as a symbol of her freedom from him and her excess weight, burned her old clothes, proclaiming, “That fire is smoking hot like me.”

Mama June’s attendance at Sugar Bear’s wedding was a symbolic act of personal victory. She told ET,

“I wanted to also show Sugar Bear… He really made me feel like s**t [and] I wanted to show him, ‘Hey, I can do [whatever] I want to do’… I wanted to show him, like, I am actually worth it.”

AOL reports that Shannon has spent $75,000 on surgeries in order to reach her current weight and transform her appearance. Possible complications from her surgeries, which included the insertion of a gastric sleeve in May 2016 that left her stomach the size of a banana, are a blood clot or a leak in the gastric sleeve. Among the tests that were done in order to determine the cause of Mama June’s pain was a CAT scan.

Prior to her surgery, Shannon had already lost a great deal of weight by changing her eating habits and becoming more active, mostly through walking. By the end of 2015, she had gone from a size 28 to a size 16. She described how she did it to ET.

“Honestly, when I first started losing weight, it was just being more active, being busy with the show and doing more things with Here Comes Honey Boo Boo… I’m just walking through the neighborhood three miles a day, and just keeping up with that and just keeping up with the kids and just kind of being on the go all the time.”

When she hit a plateau, she opted for the gastric sleeve surgery. Also among her surgeries was one to remove excess skin that remained after her dramatic weight loss. In that surgery about 11 pounds of skin were removed from her body – 10 of them from her stomach.

In Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not, she screamed for her daughters when the pain hit, saying, “My stomach. I can’t even get up.” She said that she thought she may pass out and told her bodyguard, “The pain, it’s like oh my God it’s excruciating.” She also said, “This pain I’ve never felt in my whole d*** life. Something’s really wrong.”

Rightfully proud of her transformation, Mama June was asked if she plans to begin dating again.

“I gave it up, it isn’t worth it. There’s jerks and douchebags, and you never know who is gonna be here for you and everything. I feel like those guys want to come at me because I look a certain way, I am on TV, honestly.”

Now at a size 4, she was also asked about her future and the amount of work it took to get here.

“I will never go back to what I look like… I will do whatever it takes.”

Shannon also stressed that she will not undergo more cosmetic surgery.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on WE tv on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET.

