‘Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Jessica Dime Is Engaged To NBA Star Shawne Williams

Jessica Dime may be tentatively dating model Alexis Skyy on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, but she just got engaged to NBA star, Shawne Williams. The 31-year-old former exotic dancer flaunted a gorgeous Marquise shaped diamond ring with a band composed of more stunning stones. On April 5, Jessica proudly showed off her ring in a series of Snapchat videos while giving thanks to God. She then signed off as the future Mrs. Williams.

“God Is Good. The Future Mrs. Williams.”

#PressPlay: Congratulations to #LHHATL's #JessicaDime on her engagement! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Jessica’s soon-to-be husband, Shawne, is also 31-years old and has most recently played for the Detroit Pistons. Currently, Shawne is in between teams. The two love birds are coincidentally from Memphis Tennesse. Jessica proclaimed her love for the NBA star several months ago and said she’s known Shawne nearly all her life.

THANK YOU MY LOVE ????????????♒️???? A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Most recently during her birthday back in January, Jessica has shown off her nearly 6 foot 10 inches tall man. Jessica’s fiance threw her an epic bash and even presented the LHHATL star with cupcakes decorated with all four of her mixtape covers on them.

If you live to be a hundred,I wanna live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live it without you Happy Valentine's Day I ❤️U Forever Ever @iamdimepiece A post shared by Shawne Williams (@shawne_williams1) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Last year, Dime didn’t let sex tape drama create a wedge between herself and her new man. Someone very close to Jessica, an estranged ex, was reported to be the source of the leaked a sex tape. Lil Lody posted a video clip of Jessica Dime refusing to exit his car. In the video, Lody is telling Dime to leave him alone. Jessica has remained unmoved by the videos.

The news of Jessica’s engagement might come as somewhat of a surprise to Love & Hip Hop Atlanta viewers, as Jessica’s current narrative on the show is that she’s dating Fetty Wap’s ex, Alexis Skyy. It seems like the ladies’ romance had it’s run since Shawne proposed.

Jessica is no stranger to adversity. After falling on hard times, Dime moved from Tennessee to Miami, Florida where she became the leading act at the King of Diamonds for five years. This is where she met Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta castmate, Joseline Hernandez.

Jessica told Vlad TV that she used to be roommates with Blac Chyna when they both were dancers at King of Diamonds.

“Me and Blac Chyna used to live together. We used to be saving, every single day. Bands [of money] in our suitcases, like we gonna go on a ten-day grind and we gonna save all our money. We came from that.”

No word on whether or not Blac Chyna will be a bridesmaid at Jessica’s upcoming wedding.

Dime also studied business administration in college and was working towards a minor in English–as her mother is an English teacher. The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star said she wanted to write a book which ultimately lead to her to writing lyrics. Dime attended the University of Memphis for a year before transferring to LeMoyne-Owen College.

“I ended up, stop, quitting college and that’s when I started dancing, doing all that. [I] still want to go back though, and finish.”

After her last dance at King of Diamonds, which has aired on Love and Hip Hop, Dime then relocated to Atlanta to expand her brand. Jessica is currently working on a new hairline, spending countless nights in the studio working on releasing new music, and has now finally decided to make her love life a priority.

Fans are still wondering if Lil’ Scrappy and Bambi Benson will make it down the aisle.

It is uncertain whether or not Jessica’s proposal will be featured on upcoming episodes of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

What do you think of Jessica’s Dime’s engagement news? Now that she’s dating an NBA star, do you want to see Jessica Dime on Basketball Wives? Sound off in the comment section below!

[Featured Image by VH1]