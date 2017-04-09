Galaxy Note 8: First Legit Leaked Image Of Samsung’s 2017 Flagship Released?

Samsung fans might be busy with the recently-released Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S8+, but it appears that the South Korean tech giant is making some real progress on its next flagship for 2017, the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 is the direct successor to the Note 7, 2016’s stellar flagship that literally went up in flames, costing the esteemed Note brand some notable damage to its reputation. If new leaks are to be believed, it appears that Samsung already has some prototypes ready for its next blockbuster release.

A recent image leak, posted by Slashleaks, seems to show a device that is akin to the Galaxy S8+. Unlike the recently released flagship, however, the device was photographed with the South Korean tech giant’s S-Pen, leading many fans to speculate that the image shows a prototype of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. In a lot of ways, the image does conform to current rumors about the device, including its screen size and overall form factor.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note devices have mostly been supersized and boosted versions of the firm’s S-series smartphones. With this in mind, the recently leaked image does appear to follow this theme, as the device in the photograph seems to be a wider version of the Galaxy S8+. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are tall devices, with screens that stretch out from top to bottom. The leaked image, however, appears a bit heftier than the recently released flagships. This would correspond to current rumors that the Galaxy Note 8 would be equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 4K display, as opposed to the Galaxy S8+’s 6.2-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ screen.

Apart from the screen size, the overall form of the device in the leaked image echoes much of the design of prior devices in the Note series. Among these include a screen that has enough real estate to scribble on. Compared to the S-Pen beside the device, the display of the leaked image does appear broad enough to provide users with ample space for handwritten notes to be created.

While the recently-leaked image does appear quite legitimate, the fact that it was not displayed with any information about the smartphone’s specs and features has caused some Samsung fans to doubt the image’s authenticity. If any, all the leaked image really showed at this point is that the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 would be extremely similar in size and form to the Galaxy S8, according to a Mashable report. With this in mind, Samsung fans are advised to take the recently leaked Note 8 image with a grain of salt.

Quickly compared @Slashleaks leaked #Note8 schematics with the Galaxy S8+. A 6.4" screen with that little bezels surprisingly will fit.. ???? pic.twitter.com/or3D2Ns1Ui — Abraham Fall (@ghueder) April 8, 2017

Rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 have been abounding since the Note 7 was unceremoniously discontinued last year, with numerous reports stating that the next-generation handset would be Samsung’s most powerful mobile device yet. Speculations point to the Note 8 being equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, much like its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ siblings. Unlike Samsung’s previous flagships, however, rumors are high that the Note 8 would be fitted with 6GB of RAM and revamped S-Pen stylus.

Other rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 point to the upcoming device being fitted with a 12MP dual-lens rear camera and 3D Touch capabilities, similar to Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The Galaxy Note 8 is also speculated to feature a decent battery, along the lines of around 3500mAh, with fast charging capabilities.

Samsung has not released any official word on the Galaxy Note 8’s release date, though speculations are high that the device would be unveiled sometime around August 2017. Pricing for the flagship phablet has not been confirmed nor leaked as well, though expectations are high that the Note 8 would be priced a bit higher than the Galaxy S8+.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]