Kaley Cuoco Denies Pregnancy And Engagement Rumors – But Want Babies

Kaley Cuoco denied rumors that she is engaged and pregnant with Karl Cook. The Big Bang Theory actress recently went to an event in Los Angeles where her friend Haylie Duff launched kids apparel collection.

Looking at so many cute and adorable clothes, Cuoco said that all of this is giving her “baby fever.” However, she was quick to clarify that she is not pregnant.

“Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird? In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to… Yeah, I’ve got dogs… I’m not pregnant.”

The Big Bang Theory actress was recently also subjected to engagement rumors when her character Penny got married on the show. She posted a cute dancing video with a little boy and called out her boyfriend Karl Cook, saying that he has got competition.

Kaley Cuoco’s engagement ring really grabbed fans attention from the adorable video. The rumor spread like a wildfire that Cuoco is engaged, with fans questioning her repeatedly in comments if she is engaged or married.

“Oh c**p Kaley, are you engaged? Exciting also you will make an amazing mother! Your fantastic,” one such fan posted on her social media handle.

Cuoco had to later clarify that the engagement ring is not hers but she was wearing it because she was on The Big Bang Theory filming set and her character Penny is married. With many fans finding it funny and cute that she had to explain such a simple fact.

“She [Kaley Cuoco] edited her post in the hour or so. When she first posted the photo she did not have any disclaimer about the ring. It was added after several people pointed out that she had a ring on her left hand hence the congratulations on her engagement.”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s relationship also had to dodge other rumors. When the Big Bang Theory actress’ friend moved in with her, people thought that she and Karl are moving in as they were the one going for furniture shopping.

However, Cuoco’s denial to rumors does not mean that she is not interested in taking things ahead with her equestrian boyfriend. She revealed during her interview with Entertainment Tonight that she would very much like to be remarried and have babies.

The 31-year-old actress said that her relationship with Karl has restored her faith in “the sanctity of marriage,” and she would “absolutely” remarry sometime in the future. She even wishes to start her own family and thinks that she will be a good mother.

“I’m meant to be a mom.”

Need ya gotcha @mrtankcook ???? A post shared by @normancook on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

It was an emotionally challenging time for Cuoco when she parted ways from her ex-husband Ryan Sweeting. The professional tennis player and the actress met in June 2013 and engaged after three months of dating. Their marriage did not last long and Kaley announced in September 2015 that she is separating from her husband.

“I’ve cried numerous times in yoga. The best part is, I’m sweating so bad no one can tell. For a month straight I would talk to my horse and just bawl. Finally, I went out and the crying didn’t come. I was like, I think I actually got through this.”

Cuoco and Sweeting’s divorce got finalized in May 2016 and she started dating Karl Cook soon. Cuoco and Cook makes an adorable couple and is going strong. They both share passion towards horses and dogs’ welfare.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory star will also appear in Netflix original movie Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie. The mystery-comedy film will be directed by Jeff Garlin and Cuoco will be playing herself in the film. The movie is scheduled to release on May 5, 2017, on Netflix.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Invision for Alzheimer’s Association/AP Images]