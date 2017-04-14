Angelina Jolie Getting Married To English Millionaire. Brad Pitt Feels Threatened Of Losing Child Custody

Angelina Jolie is planning on getting married again. Shocked? It seems Brad Pitt has a similar reaction to the news. According to In Touch magazine, the actress was planning to wait until her divorce with Pitt was resolved to introduce her new boyfriend, but as the papers dilated, Jolie does not want to wait any longer.

“At first, Angelina was going to wait until the divorce was over to introduce her children to her new boyfriend, but now she would be determined to do so in the coming weeks,” a source said. Jolie’s concern is what might happen to her older children Maddox and Pax, who might choose to live with Brad Pitt if they don’t accept their new father. But who is the man that Angelina Jolie plans on marrying? Apparently, the man is an entrepreneur and philanthropist she met last year in London.

Apparently, the news took Brad Pitt by surprise, who had no idea that his ex-wife was seeing someone, “let alone she was planning to get married,” the source said. He added that he feels completely threatened by Angelina’s new relationship as both are in the midst of an all-out battle for custody of their 6 children.

Pitt and Jolie are 15-year-old Maddox’s parents, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and twins Knox and Viviene of 8. For Brad Pitt, the mere idea that his children are in contact with another man is, “disgusting and disheartening.” Brad did not meet the manAngelina is in love with, nor does she want to meet him. He considers him an “intruder in his family,” In Touch says.

It is a fact that the couple Brangelina, or what is left of it, is no more than a distant memory. After conflicts over her children, Brad Pitt’s troubles and holidays in Cambodia, Angelina Jolie seems ready and all set to move on with her life.

According to a friend of the family, the actress is about to marry a Briton in his early forties. Angelina Jolie’s new relationship commenced shortly after her separation from Brad Pitt and the new couple has taken long strides forward towards a marriage. Their wedding is scheduled for April 24.

It is worth noting that Brad and Angelina separated on September 19, just 7 months ago. In spite of this, Jolie seems supremely convinced of her decision and of her romance with a new man who is about to become her fourth husband. Jolie’s newly found marriage will also accelerate her divorce case with Brad Pitt.

According to In touch weekly site, Brad Pitt is not very happy with the news, so much so that he believes that Jolie’s new marriage is nothing more than an attempt to grab an opportunity to take revenge on her ex-husband. Apart from all this, the main concern for Brad Pitt right now is the custody of his children.

Long after they had distanced themselves, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pritt secured a custody agreement for the six children they raised together. This is the reason why after the former couple’s separation the court’s ruling regarding the custody of children naturally went in favor of the mother, Angelina Jolie. On the other hand, Brad Pitt could visit the children occasionally.

With a new man in Jolie’s life, Brad Pitt not only feels threatened by his ex-wife’s new-found relationship but fears to lose his kids to a new man altogether. No doubt, that Angelina Jolie’s fourth marriage will speed up the process of filing papers to reach a conclusion regarding children’s custody. The older children, Maddox and Pax, might hinder Jolie’s plans to secure not only her new marriage but most importantly, the custody of all her six children as well.

