Brad Pitt’s Mom Beg Jennifer Aniston To Help Her ‘Desperate’ Son ‘Get Back On His Feet’, Reports Say

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s highly publicized divorce is still far from being over and the toll is reportedly taking over the actor. This prompted the actor’s mom, Jane Pitt, to take matters into her own hands and meddle in by seeking help from her former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Aniston, reports say.

In a recent report by RadarOnline, it has been revealed that Jane Pitt is worried about her son’s current situation. Apparently, Brad is “not doing well” amid the never-ending controversy of his divorce with Angelina. That said, Mrs. Pitt allegedly reached out to Brad’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

According to reports, Jennifer was “shocked” after receiving a “worried phone call” from Jane, asking her to help Brad recover from his nasty divorce. Previously, it has been reported that the actor’s current situation is not doing him any good both physically and emotionally. In fact, Pitt recently stepped out in public looking extremely gaunt. It remains unclear whether the drastic change in his look has something to do with an upcoming project or if he was just really stressed out.

“Jane’s devastated at the state her son’s in, he is just not doing well right now, and she’s begged Jen to please take him under her wing and help him get back on his feet”

Although the actress is happily married to Justin Theroux, Jane reportedly believes that she and her son were “meant to be together.” The same source also added that Brad’s mother has been very vocal about her liking to Aniston and even considered her like a daughter. However, she is well aware that the former power couple will have no chance of rekindling their relationship romantically.

“She would love them to get back together—she loves Jen like a daughter and always will.”

Reports also revealed that despite the rift between Jennifer and Brad in the past, Mrs. Pitt has never lost contact with the actress. And since the two have maintained a good relationship, Jennifer decided to be in touch with Brad more often, sources say.

“While she’ll never go back to him, there’s definitely been a lift on the no-contact rule from her inner circle.”

However, the said rumors were debunked by Gossip Cop, calling it a “fabricated tale.” According to the site, both Pitt and Aniston’s mutual friends have not confirmed that Jane “begged” Aniston to help Pitt. In addition, Jennifer’s rep bluntly denied the said rumors saying it “never happened.” The same source also pointed out how previous rumors were “parsed together” to come up with such story.

In other news, Brad recently made his red-carpet comeback during the premiere of The Lost City Of Z in Los Angeles. This marks the actor’s first red-carpet event appearance since November. Pitt, the producer of the said film, was all smiles as he showed his full support to its cast.

In the said event, Pitt donned a black bomber jacket, baggy pants, and a newsboy hat. Many were quick to notice how low-key Brad’s outfit was compared to his previous attires. Some were even quick to criticize the actor’s choice of pants calling it “saggy” and “in need of tailoring.” Pitt’s weight loss was also evident during the said event, with his loose pants hanging off his frame. Some even say it was the “aftermath” of his divorce with Angelina.

So far, Brad Pitt has not made any comments about the rumors linking him and Jennifer Aniston. The actor also continues to remain mum about his divorce with Angelina Jolie.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]