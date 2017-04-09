Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour Nears $200 Million After Thrilling Brazilian Fans In Sold Out Shows

Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour is a massive success. Of course, the best reflector of that is the box office.

Billboard reports the first ticket counts are in from the superstar’s second year of his global trek to date.

The publication writes, “the first 10 concerts of 2017 totals $40 million, bringing the tour’s overall gross to just under $200 million since launching in March 2016.”

Bieber’s Purpose Tour opened in Seattle, Washington on March 9, 2016. Billboard adds that since last year “more than 2.2 million tickets have been sold at 122 headlining performances worldwide.”

Databox Live went into more detail. The site notes 2,229,881 tickets were purchased in 122 sold out shows so far.

In 2016, the Canadian star’s tour played arenas in 82 cities across North America and Europe. In 2017, the trek was upgraded to stadiums.

Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour Nears $200 Million in Earnings https://t.co/mgHr0iDCEH — billboardbiz (@billboardbiz) April 6, 2017

#PurposeWorldTour by Justin Bieber grossed $200 million and sold 2,229,881 tickets in 122 sold out shows so far. pic.twitter.com/vca3CH6asW — Databox Live (@databoxlive) April 4, 2017

Justin’s financially buoyant tour isn’t just great news for the singer, his team, and all those on his payroll. The 23-year-old also donates $1 to the Pencils of Promise organization (PoP) from every Purpose World Tour ticket sold.

PoP is a non-profit organization dedicated to building schools, providing resources, and increasing access to education for children in the developing world.

It was founded back in 2008 by Adam Braun, who is the brother of Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun. As of 2016, the organization has built over 330 schools and helped over 35,000 kids in developing countries.

When Databox Live reported the Purpose Tour’s box office last December, those figures came just before news that more shows were to be added. Calculations at the time indicated Bieber’s estimated giveback contribution to Pencils of Promise from his Purpose Tour was around $1.5 million.

Fast forward to the updated box office figures for the Purpose Tour. Based on ticket sales, Bieber’s running pledge to PoP is now at around $2.2 million — and counting.

It is estimated that he will donate around $4 million by the time his tour eventually wraps in September this year.

Justin Bieber Has Raised $1. 5 Million — And Counting — To Build Schools For Impoverished Children https://t.co/EtN174jb5o — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) December 14, 2016

In May 2016, PoP named Justin as their first global Ambassador. Natalie Ebel — director of marketing for the organization — explained the history of the heartthrob’s involvement to Teen Vogue.

“Justin has been a member of the PoP family since the early days,” Ebel told the magazine, also revealing the star allocated the same $1 tariff on tickets sales from his My World (2010-11) and Believe (2012-13) world tours.

“Around the time that he was just a 13-year-old kid with a guitar on YouTube, he met our founder, Adam Braun…who told him about the organization he had recently started,” Natalie said, recalling the beginning of Bieber’s professional career in 2007.

She continued, “Since then, Justin’s been a dedicated supporter, truly believing in our mission to provide education for all. Over the years, he’s donated millions of dollars to this organization, which [has] funded dozens of schools and provided access to quality education for thousands of students.”

Bieber is also a huge contributor to the Make-A-Wish foundation (MAW). He meets youngsters at nearly every show along his Purpose World Tour.

The singer did the same on his previous tours and has supported MAW since 2009. So far, he has granted over 300 “wishes” and has held the record since 2013 for the most granted by any recording artist with the organization.

He is a light. Proud of him. Incredible show and reaction in Brazil. @justinbieber #PurposeTourStadiums A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:46pm PDT

News that Justin’s Purpose Tour has generated around $200 million sales gross comes after the pop icon completed a standout set of three shows in Brazil, South America.

The Biebs concluded the Brazil leg of his tour with a sold-out final concert in São Paulo last Sunday, which prompted fans to send #ThankYouJustinBieber and #ComeBackSoonJustinBieber trending worldwide on Twitter that same night. The show took place at the Allianz Parque stadium for around 55,000 people.

Three days after thrilling fans in Rio de Janeiro, Bieber brought his impressive Purpose Tour to São Paulo for the first time on Saturday, followed by Sunday’s concert.

Based on social media, reviews and videos, the shows were rapturously received by Brazilian audiences. Fans were treated to a mix of hits from Bieber’s nearly six million-seller Purpose album and older favorites.

One review (see the link below) stated, “A new Justin Bieber came to Brazil to the delight of fans.”

The article went on to note that “the singer was more mature and behaved,” this time around compared to his last visit in 2013 with his Believe Tour.

"Um "novo" Justin Bieber veio ao Brasil para a alegria dos fãs" – Record, sim a Record. Material completa: http://noticias.r7.com/domingo-espetacular/videos/-justin-bieber-aparece-mais-maduro-em-passagem-recente-pelo-brasil-02042017 … https://twitter.com/biebermaniasbra/status/848950393841364994/video/1 … — Bieber Mania Brasil (@biebermaniasbra) April 3, 2017

Last Monday, the pop prince posted a pic on Instagram with a caption that seems to reflect the exuberant attitude he brought to his Brazil shows.

Alongside a selfie which showed Justin reaching upwards onstage while set against a black backdrop dotted with pinpricks of light, the Grammy winner wrote, “All or nothing.”

All or nothing A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Within seconds of posting, the comments section was flooded with thousands of messages of praise for the singer’s Brazil concerts, personal encouragements, and requests for him to return to the country.

In short, it’s safe to say Brazil loves Justin Bieber.

Justin, in brazilian portuguese we say 'fica mais um pouco', which means 'stay here forever' > #ThankYouJustinBieber https://twitter.com/i/moments/848813234530463744 … — Moments Brasil (@momentsbrasil) April 3, 2017

Take a look at moments from the Biebs’ last show in Brazil in footage here.

(2) Another video of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in São Paulo, Brazil tonight. (April 2) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

(22) Another video of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in São Paulo, Brazil tonight. (April 2) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

(17) Another photo of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in São Paulo, Brazil tonight. (April 2) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Fans bopped to bangers including “Where Are U Now,” “Sorry,” “What Do You Mean,” as well as older chart-toppers “As Long As You Love Me,” “Boyfriend,” “Baby” and more.

The São Paulo crowd sang along with just about every song, screaming loudly during the Biebs’ 90-minute concert. At one point the audience repeatedly chanted “Justin, eu te amo! Justin, eu te amo! Justin!” This means “I love you Justin!”

Listen to that crowd! "Justin, eu te amo! Justin, eu te amo! Justin, eu te amo!" Which translates to "Justin, I love you!" – #PurposeTour A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:26pm PDT

Fans’ participation was especially noticeable in the acoustic segment of the concert, when the Grammy winner performed “Life Is Worth Living,” “Cold Water,” “Fast Car,” and the international hit “Love Yourself.”

(31) Another video of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in São Paulo, Brazil tonight. (April 2) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

(24) Another video of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in São Paulo, Brazil tonight. (April 2) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT

Other highlights were Justin’s rendition of “The Feeling” and an emotive performance of his faith-inspired ballad, “Purpose.”

Check out the latter performance in the clip below.

Justin, you give us purpose every day! Thank you for sharing yours with us ever time you step foot onstage! #PurposeTourStadiums https://twitter.com/JBCGiveaway/status/848753582346317824/video/1 … — http://JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) April 3, 2017

For younger Bieber fans, there was a sweet moment during the traditional dance-off for the Skrillex-produced “Children,” which features on Purpose. Typically, Justin introduces the local children onstage in whichever city he’s in.

At the last São Paulo concert, the kids’ interactions with their idol were especially effusive and affectionate.

(20) Another photo of Justin Bieber onstage performing at the #PurposeTourStadiums in São Paulo, Brazil tonight. (April 2) A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Justin Bieber is just so incredibly sweet with his "Children" guest performers that join him onstage. Such a cool moment in the show! A post shared by Justin Bieber Crew (@jbcrewdotcom) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

As at every Purpose World Tour show, the Biebs thanked fans for their support at each of his concerts in Brazil.

“I love you guys with all my heart,” the megastar told the last night São Paulo crowd.

After Brazil, Bieber’s tour touched down in Lima, Peru, where he was overwhelmingly well received, before a performance on Saturday night in Equador. The Grammy winner now has a few days off before he plays the Estadio El Campin in Bogota, Colombia on Wednesday,

For more about Justin’s longstanding and significant support of the Make-A-Wish foundation and Pencils of Promise, click through the link below.

Justin Bieber Donates $2.2 Million To Build Schools In Developing Countries, Continues Make-A-Wish Support https://t.co/azNRRHTJ96 — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) April 9, 2017

