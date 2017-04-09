Johnny Depp Professional Guitarist Jammed With Paul McCartney, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, And Alice Cooper [Videos]

Johnny Depp is a serious musician who has played with the likes of ZZ Top, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper, Paul McCartney, Patti Smith, Keith Richards and more. Depp has longed to be taken seriously as a musician since at the age of 16 he dropped out of school to pursue his musical career. Finally, his talents as a guitar player are being recognized.

Alice Cooper Joe Perry and The Hollywood Vampires

Now Johnny Depp belongs to the band Hollywood Vampires. His famous bandmates, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry appreciate Johnny’s guitar skills. Though known predominately as an actor, Johnny is a serious guitarist, as can easily be seen in the video below. Watch this jam session style band meeting with Alice Cooper for Hollywood Vampires.



When Johnny Depp teamed with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, to form Hollywood Vampires fans just could not believe it wasn’t some sort of publicity stunt. Few people realized that Johnny had always been a guitarist, and only went into acting to pay the bills.

Marilyn Manson

The only reason Johnny Depp became the immensely talented actor who gave viewers Edward Scissorhands, Jack Sparrow, and The Mad Hatter is because back in the 1980’s when he went to Hollywood he couldn’t find a paying music gig right away. Nick Cage suggested he try acting and the rest is history. See this on the Inquisitr for more about Johnny Depp’s past with Marilyn Manson.

Long before Depp became an actor, he was in a band in Jacksonville Florida called The Kids. Marilyn Manson also played in a band around Jacksonville. Johnny took his act to Hollywood.

Johnny Depp has always been friends with Marilyn Manson, and the two have always been close. Marilyn was delighted to join The Hollywood Vampires on stage, during The Hollywood Vampires most recent tour.

Depp made a lot of friends rapidly in Hollywood. As his fame grew he picked up a lot more friends along the way.

Johnny Depp Jams With Paul McCartney And Famous Blues Artists

Depp had to give up his rock star dreams for a while, but for almost a decade he’s been living hiss dream, playing music with Paul McCartney in a sort of blues jam session.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

Johnny Depp has also jammed on stage with ZZ Top’s guitarist Billy Gibbons according to Ultimate Classic Rock. That is a real honor for any serious musician. Watch these two guitar masters on stage in Texas while the multi-talented actor and musician was promoting The Rum Diaries.

Patti Smith

Johnny Depp played for Patti Smith’s appearance in Minneapolis on International Women’s Day. The Hollywood Vampires’ guitarist shredded the frets as Patti Smith belted out “People Have The Power.” according to Paste Magazine. See more about the long history between Johnny Depp and the 70-year-old ballad writer Patti Smith.

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones

Kieth Richards and Johnny Depp also had the opportunity to take the stage together. After years of friendship, it finally happened. The Jack Sparrow actor has known Kieth Richards since 1995, It was only after Kieth Richards portrayed Jack Sparrow’s father in Pirates of the Caribbean that Richards and Depp played music together.

Johnny Depp loves to play guitar, and meet other creative people, especially other musicians.

Johnny Depp has played guitar with Hollywood Vampire members Joe Perry and Alice Cooper, old friend Marilyn Manson, Paul McCartney, Kieth Richards, ZZ Top, Aerosmith, and more.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]