Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson: ‘KUWTK’ Star Wants To Have Family, Dishes On Dream Wedding [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian can’t seem to get enough of Tristan Thompson if any of the latest reports are true. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly wants to take their relationship to the next level by starting a family with her man.

According to a rumor, Khloe intends to get married to Tristan and is looking to build a family with him. With Thompson, she seems to be genuinely happy, the report added.

It was also mentioned that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson could be getting engaged soon, and it appears that she has a special request from her beau.

Life & Style magazine’s source reportedly said that Khloe let Tristan know what she really wants – “a classy engagement ring with lots of carats.” She is also expecting a proposal in the coming weeks.

If there is truth to this rumor, Khloe might be expecting a lot since she has already decided what kind of wedding she and Thompson will have. Kardashian may come from a high-profile family but she would rather have a small event on a tropical beach, the report added.

While Khloe is reportedly feeling excited about her future with Tristan, the NBA star’s circle of friends are said to be unhappy about reports of a Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson engagement.

Radar Online reported that Thompson’s friends are warning him not to push through with engagement plans because it could mean the end of his basketball career.

Tristan’s friends fear that his relationship with Khloe would have the same fate as her romance with her ex, Lamar Odom. But it seems that Thompson is not heeding any of those warnings because he is head over heels in love with Khloe. Reports stated that the love birds are just obsessed with each other.

If there’s one person who’s more than happy about Khloe and Tristan’s romance, it’s her mother Kris Jenner. The KUWTK matriarch is said to be considering having Tristan join their reality series.

Kris reportedly tried to convince Khloe’s boyfriend to be part of the show, and she even used her first meeting with Thompson as an opportunity to tell him about her plan. According to an insider for Heat magazine, Khloe asked her momager to come to Cleveland to meet Tristan after seven months of dating. Tristan, however, doesn’t want to get involved with the Kardashians’ reality show but he was polite enough to decline the offer.

Rumors about Khloe and Tristan getting engaged is nothing new. In March, the 32-year-old entrepreneur sparked engagement rumors when she was seen wearing diamond rings on her left ring finger in several of her photos. Despite the persistent reports of the two getting engaged, it has yet to be confirmed if Thompson has already popped the question.

Meanwhile, Khloe has always been candid about her relationship with Tristan. In an interview with Extra in January, she gushed over Tristan saying how she hopes he’s “The One.”

“I think that’s why we are in relationships — to find ‘The One.’ And, I mean, I am in love with him. I think he’s the best… Only time will tell.”

Khloe was previously married to Odom and their divorce, which she first filed in 2013, was finalized in December 2016. She started dating Thompson in September and at that time, she described him as “awesome.” Each time she talks about her boyfriend, it’s hard for her not to blush.

The Revenge Body star has also been honest about her desire to start a family. She doesn’t intend to give up on her dreams of having kids of her own. It remains to be seen if Tristan will be the father of her future kids but the reality actress certainly hopes so.

