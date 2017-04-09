Danielle Stislicki: Social Media Posts Keep Case Of Missing Michigan Woman Alive And Active In Public Eye

Although Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki has been missing for over four months now and police have released very little information about her disappearance, social media posts are keeping her case alive and active.

The “Find Danielle Stislicki” Facebook page is on the forefront of this social media blitz, set up solely to aid in the search for the young woman. Ardent followers post information, tips, details about events, and other data regarding Danielle and her case.

One post demonstrates how supporters are spreading the word about Danielle’s disappearance across the nation, and reads, “Strategically placing our Little Fliers here in Kona, Hawaii… you never know!”

Another features a photo of a flier in what appears to be an airplane seat pocket, and says, “Kona to LAX.”

Yet another post shared on the “Find Danielle Stislicki” page shows a heart button created in honor of Danielle and a ribbon from a vigil held for the missing woman affixed to what looks like a backpack. The post states, “Megan’s button and an original ribbon from the Hometown Vigil! Great Way of affixing it, too!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Megan Belmonte, a friend of Danielle’s, has handcrafted these clay buttons and decorated them with hearts because, according to her Etsy page where the buttons are sold, “Danielle has such a GINORMOUS heart.” All of the profits from the sale of the buttons are being donated to Danielle’s family to help them in their search for her.

These burgundy ribbons were handed out last night before the vigil to help spread awareness of Danielle. Please, continue to wear your Ribbons to spread her story and help bring her home. Also, thank you to everyone who help make the vigil last night possible! #RibbonsForDani #FindDani #LightTheWayForDani #DaniStories A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@finddaniellestislicki) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:31am PST

A Facebook group has also been created in honor of the missing woman called “Fight for Dani Womens Awareness.” As reported by the Inquisitr prior, the group has organized two self-defense awareness classes to teach women about how to stay safe and defend themselves if necessary, while also placing a spotlight on Danielle’s case and the ongoing search for her. Although the courses, set to take place on April 29 and April 30, filled up almost as quickly as they were announced, it is likely such events will continue to take place as long as Danielle is missing.

An Instagram page has also been created for Danielle and features photos of her, as well as inspirational messages. One post, which contains the sentiment of all those searching for Danielle, features a quote from her mother, Ann Stislicki, reads as follows.

“Stand on the top of the highest mountain you can and scream her name. Do not stop screaming until she is found.”

We will not stop until we bring Danielle home! #FindDani Where are you #ScreamingIn from? A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@finddaniellestislicki) on Dec 9, 2016 at 6:47pm PST

With regard to Danielle’s case, police have released little information about the details surrounding her disappearance or what they believe actually happened to the missing woman. This is deliberate on the part of authorities who have noted that giving the public information would not be prudent while the investigation is ongoing. What police have said is that Danielle was the victim of a crime, certain items of evidence have been sent to the crime lab for testing, and progress is being made in the case.

15 weeks today since Danielle went missing. 105 days. Please keep sharing her story! Help us bring Danielle home! #FindDani #LightTheWayForDani #DaniStories A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@finddaniellestislicki) on Mar 17, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

In mid-December, just weeks after Danielle vanished, police searched a home in Berkley and reportedly removed a mattress and some floorboards from the residence that are being tested, according to Click on Detroit. Despite this, no one has been named a suspect or person of interest in connection to Danielle’s disappearance.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

We miss this smile! All we want for Christmas is Danielle!! Please checkout the Facebook page and website in the bio to find out more information on Danielle's case and help us #FindDani by liking/sharing everything! We appreciate your help with bringing Danielle back to us. #LightTheWayForDani #BringDaniHomeForChristmas A post shared by Danielle Stislicki (@finddaniellestislicki) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:13pm PST

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,070, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,070.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]