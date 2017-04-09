‘SNL’: Baldwin’s Trump Supports O’Reilly Over Sexual Harassment Accusations — ‘I See A Lot Of Myself In You’

In the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) with host Louis C.K., Alec Baldwin, as Donald Trump, dropped by The O’Reilly Factor to support his old pal, the embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, also played by Baldwin.

Many viewers felt they could understand why Donald Trump, 70, would feel and express solidarity with Bill O’Reilly who is under fire after a New York Times investigation uncovered evidence of multiple several settlements over the years linked to allegations of sexual harassment against O’Reilly. O’Reilly was accused of sexually harassing at least five women during his TV career from 2002 to 2016.

O’Reilly’s accusers include Rachel Witlieb Bernstein, Andrea Mackris, Rebecca Gomez Diamond, Laurie Dhue, and Juliet Huddy, according to Hollywood Life. They claimed that the alleged sexual harassment incidents occurred while they worked with O’Reilly at Fox News and that O’Reilly and Fox News paid them not to talk about it.

Bill’s show, The O’Reilly Factor, has since lost several important advertisers, as part of the backlash to the incident.

Trump was also been accused of sexual harassment or unwanted sexual advances by several Miss America and Miss Universe contestants. He was also recorded bragging about “grabbing” women by the “p*****.”

After the New York Times investigation uncovered incidents of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior involving O’Reilly, Donald Trump stood up for him. According to the former Apprentice host, O’Reilly “didn’t do anything wrong “and he is “a good person.”

Alec Baldwin’s Trump was clear about why he considered O’Reilly “a good person,” despite the sexual harassment allegations made against him by five women.

"I actually see a lot of myself in you…" #SNL pic.twitter.com/D3Zkt2bRpm — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2017

“I actually see a lot of myself in you, Bill,” SNL’s Trump declared shamelessly.

“That’s based upon?” SNL’s O’Reilly, also played by Baldwin, asked.

“A hunch, just a loose hunch,” SNL’s Trump answered vaguely.

“I’m more familiar with this case than I am with, say, health care,” he added. “But I didn’t really look into it much, no.”

“Thank you for promoting sexual assault awareness month,” SNL’s O’Reilly said.

“It’s a subject that’s near and dear to my hand,” Baldwin as Trump answered suggestively.

Earlier in the episode, Baldwin as Trump is shown addressing supporters in Kentucky.

“We all love Trump don’t we?” he told his audience. “We do, we do. I just had an amazing week, folks. I met with leaders from China, Egypt and Jordan. Gorsuch was confirmed and the media is saying nice things and no one is talking about Russia. Well, what a difference just 59 Tomahawk missiles can make.”

“I know you people put me in office for one reason — to bomb Syria.”

Omg, Alec Baldwin as both Bill O'Reilly and Trump is such a genius and ironic move. #SNL #alecbaldwin pic.twitter.com/8PUjlJ5JiP — Kamrun (@kamrunnesa) April 9, 2017

Baldwin’s Trump then took a question from a supporter who complained that he had lost his coal-mining job. SNL’s Trump promised to return him to the coal mines.

“As president, I promise, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure you people work in coal for the rest of your lives,” he said. “And your kids will work in coal, and your grandkids. It’s going to be incredible.”

“I love coal. In Trump’s America, men work in two places: coal mines and Goldman Sachs.”

Another audience member tried to defend Trump on his failure to implement health care reform. But SNL’s Trump spoke for himself.

“You mean Paul Ryan couldn’t [implement health care reform],” SNL’s Trump retorted defensively. “I did everything I could. I made phone calls, I jumped into a truck and I posed for pictures. I went, ‘Honk! Honk!’ But I won’t give up.”

A third supporter told Baldwin’s Trump that his wife was addicted to painkillers.

“It’s Susan Rice,” he answered. “Put her in jail, right?”

“Hey! Sorry I can’t super talk right now, I’m on the set of this huge Pepsi commercial I’m doing…” #SNL pic.twitter.com/5Od8W3khYO — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) April 9, 2017

THIS DESERVES ENDLESS RTs:

Alec Baldwin as Bill O'Reilly interviewing himself as Donald Trump ????#SNLpic.twitter.com/5XHB5IRHDE#oreillyfactor — ➊AlexCam ⏩ (@1alexcam) April 9, 2017

Alec Baldwin Plays Bill O’Reilly AND Donald Trump In SNL Sketch https://t.co/qaTCCBZsYP pic.twitter.com/NB2oYZjTeU — Fast Policy (@FastPolicy) April 9, 2017

A supporter assured SNL’s Trump of continued support even if he does nothing to improve their lives.

“That’s why I came here,” Baldwin as Trump answered. “You people stand behind me, no matter what. It’s like you found a finger in your chili, but you still eat the chili, because you told everyone how much you love chili. It’s tremendous.”

Many fans remarked that Baldwin’s Trump impression was getting better even after he hinted that he might not continue playing Trump much longer on SNL.

