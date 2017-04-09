‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: The Tragic Death Of Shiva [Video]

The Walking Dead Season 8 is now poised to take the show in an explosive new direction that will have fans pacing through each and every episode. The slow burn that was Season 7 is officially over and all out war is set to begin in October on TWD.

Although there are several details that can be foreshadowed before the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead, there is one in particular that might sting a little deeper than many fans might know.

This is the part of the article where we need to remind you that spoilers are coming up for Season 8 of The Walking Dead. These are not light or casual spoilers either, but rather intensely savage spoilers that can potentially ruin your watching experience when Season 8 of TWD premieres. Please only proceed with this SPOILER WARNING in mind.

What’s better than Saturdays? Oh, I don’t know – maybe watching a Savior get his face torn to shreds?! WATCH again: https://t.co/98AYcEBoER pic.twitter.com/GA5HtmPzsQ — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 8, 2017

What we know about Season 8 of The Walking Dead, as spoiled in The Walking Dead comics and reported by the Hollywood Reporter, is that it will be solely dedicated to a specific arc known to TWD fans as “all out war.”

It might be no surprise for you know that people are about to die on Season 8 of The Walking Dead, but there are few things in particular that will shock you to the core. Most TWD fans will forever know Shiva not just as King Ezekiel’s apex pet, but also as the hero in the Season 7 finale of The Walking Dead who saved Rick and Carl Grimes’ life just before Negan was about to tee off on Carl’s head.

That heroic scene combined with the sudden outburst of gunfire and battle cries from the Kingdom and the Hilltop was what really made the hearts of millions of Walking Dead fans explode with love for the roaring tiger, Shiva.

But like all good things, they come to an end. The start of Season 8 on The Walking Dead is presumably going to follow the same arc as the comic book and fans will see a significant passage of time that pits the core characters in the middle of a deadly war with the Saviors. That is what officially kicks off the “all out war” story arc, which is considered one of the bloodiest parts of The Walking Dead canon.

Rick Grimes aligns with the Kingdom and the Hilltop to make their intentions known to the Saviors and this time, it is on their own turf at the Sanctuary. Coming out with firing guns as warning shots on the first episode of Season 8 of The Walking Dead, Rick sends a clear message to the people in the Sanctuary that their way of life and the gravy train is now over.

Although there are some considerations to make for characters alive in The Walking Dead comics and the TWD AMC show, the basic parts of the story are still intact and King Ezekiel is going to lose his loyal tiger, Shiva, in the worst way possible. It seems so awful for a warrior hero like Shiva to achieve so much in so little screen time, only to be taken out by a pack of rabid zombies in the end.

This will also serve as major story arc in Season 8 of The Walking Dead when it sends King Ezekiel into a spiral of emotional despair, thus forcing him to let his guard down. In response, that could lead to a handful of casualties in his very own Kingdom, and they might suffer from some unexpected fallout.

Although it has not been announced yet, there is every indication that Season 8 of The Walking Dead will be back on AMC sometime around the middle of October, just like previous seasons of the show.

