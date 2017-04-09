Derrick Rose Free Agency Rumors: Knicks’ Tenure Nearing An End? [Opinion]

Derrick Rose’s first season with the New York Knicks came to an abrupt end last week after he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This has immediately pushed to the forefront Rose’s future with the team past this season as he is headed toward becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NBA career.

It will be one of the biggest decisions that the Knicks will be faced with this summer as the direction the team heads with Derrick Rose could be a huge determining factor in how the roster shapes up for next season. On top of that, there is already a growing expectation that New York will be looking to part ways with Carmelo Anthony.

With that in mind, it has given the Knicks’ situation with Derrick Rose much more gravity because of the other pending roster moves. It has only become more complicated with Rose suffering another knee injury that now marks undergoing two surgeries on each knee over the last six years.

According to the New York Post, Dr. Armin Tehrany, who is an orthopedist surgeon and knee specialist for Manhattan Orthopedic Care, didn’t exactly give much reason for optimism on Derrick Rose’s health moving forward stating that he expects more knee problems ahead because of the way he plays.

“When I watch him and see how he plays, I think it’s because [of] how incredibly explosive he is,” Tehrany added. “He drives to the basket so much. The speed that he’s able to move, his explosive style, that puts a lot more pressure on his knees and his body. That could lead to a breakdown. The mind can be much more powerful than the body. What the mind wants to do and what the body can accommodate unfortunately isn’t the same.”

The proof has been in the pudding for Derrick Rose dealing with persistent issues over the last several seasons. It has gotten to the point where knee injuries have become the norm for Rose. All of this only further clouds the decision-making process for team president Phil Jackson, who had initially stated before the season that the organization was hoping to lock Derrick Rose up long term.

However, things have seemingly shifted in the other direction after the All-Star break as the Knicks have been officially eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth straight season. Derrick Rose has been productive averaging 18.0 points with 4.4 assists, but that hasn’t equated to him having a major impact on helping turn things around for his new team in his first season in New York.

There are obviously various wrinkles in this situation that make it extremely hard to dictate how the franchise will go about determining if re-signing Derrick Rose is in the franchise’s best interest. Rose may be only in his late 20s, but there is plenty of wear and tear on his body that will draw some sort of hesitation from the Knicks come free agency.

Although Derrick Rose has repeatedly stated his desire to return to the Knicks beyond this season, there is the strong notion that he will pursue a max contract of five years for $150 million in free agency. This could in itself push Rose out of the team’s plans because of their unwillingness to shell out that type of money for a player that has a long history with significant knee injuries.

However, at this point, Derrick Rose may be their best option in free agency with the franchise because they have become an undesired landing spot for free agents due to the dysfunction on the court and in the front office. In truth, Derrick Rose could be argued as being the best player that the Knicks have acquired since Amar’e Stoudemire ahead of the 2010-11 season.

Ultimately, all of this will hinge on what New York does with Anthony. The writing has been on the wall that the front office is looking to move on from progressively reducing his role on the court over the last few weeks along with the back-and-forth public jabbering with Jackson.

Simply put, Derrick Rose’s future in New York beyond this season is as cloudy as the organization’s outlook.

[Featured Image by Aaron Gash/AP Photo]