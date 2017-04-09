‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Is Dead & Won’t Be Recast, Chloe Is On Her Way Out Of The Show?

The Young and the Restless got crazy intense and climactic last week, and spoilers reveal that more surprises will stun viewers in the week ahead.

In the previous week, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) nearly tied the knot. Unfortunately, their wedding was interrupted by Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), who had finally learned the truth about Adam’s (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley) death. After a confrontation with Chelsea got physical, Chloe ran away. Nick (Joshua Morrow) followed her to an airport hangar and got the shock of his life when he found her meeting with his father, Victor (Eric Braeden).

Today on #YR, Chelsea comes close to finding Adam's killer. Don't miss today's OMG moment! And tune in to tomorrow's MUST-SEE episode… you don't want to miss this!!! #OMG A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

So where is Chloe going and what’s next for her? Could Hendrickson really be leaving the show — again? And what will fans learn next about Adam’s disappearance?

Here are the Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 10 to April 14.

Monday, April 10

After following the tracker and locating Chloe, Nick eavesdrops on her conversation with Victor and learns something that sends him reeling. According to The Young and the Restless spoilers, Chloe will tell Victor that Nick found evidence that implicates both of them in framing Adam.

Victor doesn’t want to be blackmailed into helping Chloe get away, but he also doesn’t want to face the possibility of going to jail. So he helps Chloe board a plane. Afterwards, Nick makes his presence known and confronts Victor about what he heard.

On yesterday’s #YR, Nick follows Chloe into the night after she runs out of her wedding. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/wS0OxWGEpN pic.twitter.com/ZvwSv5LOTj — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 8, 2017

Meanwhile, spoilers for The Young and the Restless also reveal that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will get suspicious and confront Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Devon (Bryton James). She believes they’re hiding something from her and wants in on the secret ASAP.

Tuesday, April 11

The Young and the Restless spoilers from Soaps.com reveal that back in Jabot land, Jack (Peter Bergman) will be warning Ashley (Eileen Davidson) about Ravi (Abhi Sinha). Meanwhile, Victor ponders on why Nick detests him and Paul (Doug Davidson) visits the ranch. Also in this episode, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tells Billy (Jason Thompson) that she’s happy they are where they are.

Wednesday, April 12

Later in the week, Gloria (Judith Chapman) worries over Kevin, who has yet to recover from the wedding that wasn’t and the revelation about Chloe’s role in Adam’s death. At the same time, Nick and Victoria become concerned by Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) plea after she hears about Victor’s alliance with Chloe.

Thursday, April 13

Spoilers for the Thursday episode of The Young and the Restless tease some friction between Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Hilary. Meanwhile, Hilary steps up her game at work and Nick loses control.

Also in this episode, spoilers indicate that things will heat up between Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Scott (Daniel Hall). After drinking a bit too much, the two share a passionate kiss. What does this mean for Phyllis and Billy?

Friday, April 14

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the CBS drama will cap off the week with Jack trying to form a secret alliance and Victoria’s antics pushing Billy beyond his limit. Later, Billy makes a surprising admission and Phyllis faces the consequences of her actions.

Chloe and her whereabouts remain a mystery at this point, but there is speculation that the character is on her way out the exit door. With Adam dead and the last actor to portray him too busy with his new show, there’s really nowhere else for this arc to go. In an interview with TV Insider last year, The Young and the Restless writer Sally Sussman confirmed that Adam is dead and gone and will probably not be recast.

“Adam is off the show. And Justin Hartley will never be back. He’s too successful now. He’s gone.”

“I don’t see that we need it,” she said about the possibility that the role will be taken on by a new actor.

“I’m not looking to bring that character back nor do I want to do a paternity reveal involving a character who is off-camera.”

If Adam is really and truly gone and will no longer appear in The Young and the Restless, it leaves Chloe in a very uninteresting place. With no major conflict and no real romance, the character seems pretty disposable.

On yesterday’s #YR, Nick has an ulterior motive for offering Chloe a bachelorette party. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/eBs2ibDR2y pic.twitter.com/gRZ8VboYzw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2017

Tellingly, Chloe wasn’t in Sussman’s list of The Young and the Restless“stalwarts.” When asked about which of the Young and the Restless characters were most important, the writer answered, “In no particular order: Nikki, Victor, Jack, Ashley, Nick, Sharon, Billy, and Victoria.”

“They are the indispensables,” she said.

Meanwhile, SheKnows reports that Hendrickson only signed for another year on The Young and the Restless. According to rumors, the actress will only be a regular until this spring, after which she will be around in a recurring capacity.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.

The tables are turning next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Q7Mk7gNxAC — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) April 7, 2017

