‘That ’70s Show’ Star Danny Masterton Shares Photo After Wife Bijou Phillips’ Life-Saving Kidney Transplant

It was only a month ago when That ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was trending and making headlines for being accused of sexually assaulting multiple women. The That ’70s Show star is trending on social media once again, but this time it is for a much happier reason.

According to Daily Mail, Danny Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, had been secretly battling a rare kidney condition for several years now. Bijou, however, was recently given a life-saving gift in the form of a new kidney and is now recovering from her transplant.

After Bijou Phillips’ kidney transplant surgery was a success, the That ’70s Show star took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife and talk about her harrowing experience. He also took sharing the photo as an opportunity to thank the “angel” who gave the kidney to Bijou Phillips in order to save her life. According to Masterson, his wife was given “the gift of an encore.”

Danny took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of his wife Bijou and her donor. In the photo, they can be seen holding hands across hospital beds. The photo was captioned with, “100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins.”

“My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease.”

After watching his wife slowly die for the past seven years, the That ’70s Show star was given a miraculous gift when a friend of his wife was determined to be a match. This friend decided they were ready to make a life-changing decision and be an organ donor in order to save the life of Bijou Phillips. Suddenly, the life Danny Masterson shared with his wife was going to be extended.

Masterson was very gracious of the gift that he and his wife had been given referring to the friend as an “angel” and an “amazing person.” He also noted that he and his wife did not take lightly how lucky and fortunate they were to not only find a kidney that was a match, but for the transplant to be completely successful. Now, Bijou Phillips just needs to recover from her transplant.

Danny went on to explain that the “real work” was all about Bijou doing everything she could to make sure her body didn’t reject the replacement kidney.

The That ’70s Show star’s worries are not unfounded as the Mayo Clinic reports that 4 percent of kidney transplants fail within a year of the transplant and 21 percent fail within five years of the transplant.

It was in the middle of March that Bijou Phillips took to Instagram to reveal that she had finally been given an date for her kidney transplant.

“I have been waiting for this day to come for a long time… My donor is a dream come true, such an amazing guy, so kind, he blows me away everyday!”

According to Danny and his wife, the donor has been by Bijou’s side for the past three years undergoing a number of tests and battling insurance companies.

It was actually in February of this year that the That ’70s Show star and his wife first opened up about the rare kidney disease. The revelation was made after Bijou was rushed to Santa Barbara hospital after she had suffered a blood infection that resulted in her feeling very sick and having a high fever.

A representative for the couple revealed that Phillips “was born with small kidneys” and had been battling the condition for the last five years. Her battle did include being on the transplant list.

