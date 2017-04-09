Watch West Indies Vs. Pakistan Live Stream Cricket: 2nd ODI Start Time As Windies Can Clinch ODI Series

After a dramatic, record-setting victory in the first One Day International, West Indies can clinch their first series win against a top opponent since 2012 when they face Pakistan in a match the will live stream on Sunday from Guyana. A win in the second ODI means that West Indies take the three-match series — and set themselves up to whitewash their guests, allowing them to vault past Pakistan in the world rankings and likely secure an automatic place in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

On Friday, Paksitan set a total of 308 — knowing that West Indies had never chased down an ODI total of 300 or more in their entire, 44 years history of ODI competition. And on Friday, it appears that that record of futility would remain intact, as West Indies still needed 128 after 37 overs had been completed. But a rousing 91 off 58 balls from 30-year-old Trinidadian Jason Mohammed changed all that.

Ashley Nurse partnered with Mohammed and tallied 34 pff just 15 balls to contribute an assist to the West Indies record chase.

Watch highlight of the first ODI in the video below.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second ODI with West Indies going for a series win against Pakistan, see the streaming information below. The start of the 50-vers match is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Guyana Time at Providence Stadium in Providence, Guyana, on Sunday, April 9. Guyana Time is the same as United States Eastern Time, but the start time is 6:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time in the U.S.

In Pakistan, the live stream starts at 6:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time, while fans in the United Kingdom can watch the game starting at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the second match of the West Indies vs. Pakistan One Day International cricket series live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the crucial match available as well — for viewers inside of Pakistan only. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note that the PTV Sports’ YouTube live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the Second ODI in India

Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI series. The live stream will be exclusive to viewers inside of India, however. Within the country, the second ODI match from Guyana will be available to watch live online at the Ten Sports site at this link.

Live Stream the ODI Series in the United Kingdom and in Ireland

The West Indies vs. Pakistan second ODI will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, which means that to access an online stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then must register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, Sky Go Sports’ login page can be found at this link. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the match live from Providence Stadium. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Live Stream the West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI in the U.S.

To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan One Day International cricket series live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the second West Indies vs. Pakistan ODI for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow Xtra, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow Xtra will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan second ODI from Providence, Guyana.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

Here are the expected teams for the second ODI on Sunday.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammad, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Aamer, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz.

