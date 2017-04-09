Huge Update On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return And First WWE Universal Title Defense Revealed

The WWE Universe isn’t thrilled about how Brock Lesnar’s reign with the WWE Universal Title has started, but there is a specific reason why WWE officials are booking him this way. At Wrestlemania 33, Lesnar beat Goldberg after months of not being able to get the better of him. Simultaneously, Brock also became the new WWE Universal Champion, but he’s already taking time off from WWE television and leaving with the title.

Brock Lesnar is not being advertised for WWE Payback, which will be the first Raw exclusive PPV after the grandest stage of them all. Obviously, that means he will not be defending the WWE Universal Title during the event. Many people don’t like that WWE officials gave Lesnar the top prize on Raw knowing that he’d be missing time right after Wrestlemania, but there is a reason why he’s being booked this way as champion.

Apparently, WWE officials don’t feel that WWE Payback is a big enough PPV to use one of Lesnar’s dates on his contract. Brock is scheduled to work more dates than ever this year. The powers that be just felt it was a good time to save those dates for a more important event. The WWE Universe wants to see the title featured on Raw, which will happen consistently. WWE officials just have some specific plans for Lesnar’s title reign.

It’s been reported that Brock Lesnar will have his first title defense at one of two events. The WWE Extreme Rules PPV will be held on June 4th, and the WWE Bad Blood PPV is being brought back on July 9th. He will be defending the WWE Universal Championship at one or each event, but it’s unclear which one WWE has decided on right now. However, it’s being said that Braun Strowman will be his first challenger for the title.

WWE’s creative plans are for Braun Strowman to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Payback to become the No. 1 Contender and set up the match with Brock Lesnar. Many people are unhappy about Reigns defeating The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33, but they will also be surprised that WWE is planning for Roman to lose his next big match against Strowman. It’s all said to be a part of the plan for Lesnar vs. Reigns to happen later.

Early rumors are claiming that Lesnar vs. Reigns is set to be the main event of Wrestlemania 34 next year in New Orleans. WWE is playing the long game with their rematch, which means Lesnar vs. Strowman makes more sense to happen now. Braun has already confronted and made his intentions clear to the new WWE Universal Champion, so it’s only a matter of time before he is the No. 1 Contender and their rivalry begins.

It’s highly unlikely that WWE officials would be willing to have Strowman beat Lesnar and become the new WWE Universal Champion. The powers that be are high on Braun Strowman, but that’s a huge push that he may not be ready for, especially with WWE focusing on the long term storyline between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Heading into WWE Summerslam, Braun Strowman will be a great opponent for Lesnar.

Strowman will also likely come out looking strong against Lesnar despite the loss. He’s big enough that he won’t be pushed around or German Suplexed into oblivion by Brock, which will be a good thing. The match between them will be a fight, which will put over Braun Strowman as someone who can go head up against The Beast Incarnate. Not many WWE Superstars have been booked that strongly over the past few years.

[Featured Image by WWE]