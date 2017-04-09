“Dance Moms'” Cheryl Burke Throws Shade At Abby Miller?– Is She Really ‘Breaking The Curse’?

Cheryl Burke may be the new dance teacher in charge at Dance Moms but it looks like she was throwing some serious shade at the old head instructor on the show, Abby Lee Miller.

Burke, who is a former Dancing With The Stars pro-dancer wrote an interesting caption under a recent Instagram picture which read, “Broke the curse, #dancemoms.” The photo was of some of the young dancers who appear on dance moms, Chloe Lukasiak, Camryn Bridges, Nia Sioux and Reagan Martin. In the photo, the girls are wearing hoodies and dark, dramatic makeup.

Broke the curse #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Apr 8, 2017 at 4:46pm PDT

“Broke the curse” could be a reference to the dance that the girls are suited up for or it could very well be shade towards Abby Lee Miller. And it would be fair since Miller has thrown some in Cheryl Burke’s way before.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Abby Lee has implied that Cheryl would be taking a step down in her career by joining the cast of Dance Moms after being on Dancing With The Stars.

“If she had to go what I go through every day, I would be flipping thrilled that somebody else in the entertainment industry who has the career that she has had on Dancing With the Stars, with the costume makers on Dancing With the Stars, with the producers on Dancing With the Stars, and then had to step down to this? Oh, honey,” Miller said in an interview with E! News.

Cheryl Burke Says She ''Broke the Curse'' Amid Abby Lee Miller's Dramatic Exit From Dance Moms https://t.co/2dokvtek1i pic.twitter.com/23bpGw79yG — Ares Moreno Resendez (@AresResendez) April 9, 2017

Abby Lee also implied that Lifetime will give Cheryl preferential treatment because they want to “get back” at Abby.

I think they will treat her differently. I think everybody will be on their toes,” she added. “I think that Lifetime will pour a ton of money into advertising because they want to prove that I was nothing and I was nobody and they saved me.”

Cheryl Burke Is All Smiles While Filling in for Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms Set https://t.co/SzEJcVov6z pic.twitter.com/cEzF7kWGFZ — Zesty TV News (@zesty_tv) March 30, 2017

Abby Lee Miller’s departure from Dance Moms has been extremely contentious. There’s a chance that she could end up in jail soon.

As the New York Daily News reports has been indicted on 20 counts of fraud. The charges include bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets, and false bankruptcy declarations from October 2015. They stem from the fact that she did not claim over $750,000 of income earned from the Lifetime show.

Miller is also in hot water for bringing $10,000 in Australian currency into the United States. This breaks a law which insists that anyone bringing in more than $10,000 from a foreign country must file a currency report.

Abby could either go to jail for over 2 years for these offenses or be granted probation. It all depends on a court date that has been scheduled for May 8.

Abby Lee has confessed that she is terrified at the thought of going to prison. Her biggest fear seems to be that she will be physically assaulted while in lockup.

“I’m afraid of being physically abused or raped,” she said to People Magazine as reported by Radar Online.”I think the prosecutor [Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Melucci] is trying to make an example out of me.”

