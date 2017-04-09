John Cena, Nikki Bella Wedding: Details On Her Dress, Possible Venue, And Live Broadcast Of Event

Nikki Bella is not hiding her true emotions after getting engaged to her boyfriend, John Cena. Days after the world witnessed the romantic proposal at WrestleMania 33, Nikki could not stop herself from sharing details of her upcoming wedding.

In an exclusive rapid-fire interview with E! News, Nikki Bella revealed that she does not want to be engaged to John Cena for longer than a year, which only means that they should get married soon. The 33-year-old Total Divas star even revealed that she has started planning for her dream wedding.

Although Nikki Bella and John Cena’s relationship has been in the spotlight, she said that she would prefer having a small celebration. It also came as no surprise when Nikki revealed that Brie is going to be her maid of honor since they are twins.

For her wedding dress, John Cena’s fiance is going for a fitted design. She said that her wedding dress should be able to draw attention to her curves.

“I want something that’s tight in the waist and shows off the booty. I definitely have to have some cleavage.”

She also wouldn’t want to pass up on sweet treats because she prefers cake over a dessert bar. Nikki Bella may not have shared more on the specifics of her future wedding to John Cena, but she is certain it will be a black-tie event with a live band performance instead of a DJ. She is also “100 percent” sure that she and John Cena will make their own wedding vows. When it comes to crying, Nikki foresees that she will shed a tear but between her and John, she knows he will cry more.

Weddings always require intense preparation and when Bella was asked if there is a chance she will turn into a bridezilla, the wrestler is quite sure everything will be laid back. As for the venue, people are expecting that the two wrestling stars will exchange their vows inside their ring. After all, the proposal happened right there.

The morning after the unforgettable proposal, Nikki appeared on the Today Show with John where they talked about how they want the wedding to be. John gave Nikki full control over the wedding date, saying that the decision on when the ceremony will happen will be “up to the boss.” Nikki shared that she has been going through her phone calendar and thought of Saturday as a good day to get married.

Then again, nothing is final yet when it comes to John Cena and Nikki Bella’s wedding. They agreed, though, that they will not have their ceremony inside the ring and broadcast it on live television, like what most people are expecting.

But that’s not to say that Cena and Bella’s fans cannot witness the beautiful moment as there could be a possibility that the wedding will be featured in one of their reality shows, Total Divas and Total Bellas, Heavy reported.

Cena and Bella star in the E! reality series that gave fans a look into their relationship over the years. Total Bellas Season 2 is expected to premiere this year, but it is assumed that filming of the series will likely be finished even before the wedding happens.

That should make Season 3 of the show a more probable home for a wedding episode, but it has yet to be revealed if another season has been given the green light. Total Divas could also be another choice to broadcast a wedding special, but it is unlikely since the show is currently airing the sixth season and Season 7 has yet to be announced.

For now, it is assumed that John Cena and Nikki Bella are still in the early stages of wedding planning. Fans should know when more updates pop up.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images]