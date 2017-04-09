Wissam Al Mana Net Worth: Janet Jackson’s Ex-Husband Is A Billionaire With Business Empire Across Middle East

Wissam Al Mana may now be known mostly as Janet Jackson’s latest ex-husband, but the Qatari billionaire is famous across the business world for being a real estate and retail magnate with a massive net worth.

The couple announced their shocking split on Saturday, which comes just weeks after the birth of their first child together. Their son, Eissa Al Mana, was born on January 3.

Janet Jackson ‘splits’ from millionaire third husband Wissam Al Mana just THREE MONTHS after giving birth to first… https://t.co/d8SjL2yQpf — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) April 8, 2017

While Janet Jackson has been in the spotlight since she was a child, Wissam Al Mana has lived a much quieter life, despite his vast wealth. He is the executive director of Al Mana Group, a company based out of his native Qatar that has holdings across the Arab states in the Persian Gulf. With a business empire that includes real estate holdings, a high-end art gallery, and dozens of restaurant and retail locations, Wissam Al Mana has a net worth that reportedly reached $1 billion.

In the company, Wissam Al Mana works closely with his brothers, who also serve executive roles. In a 2014 interview with Entrepreneur, Al Mana said family is one of the most important things to him.

“My father passed away when I was quite young, and I felt that it was my duty to kind of pick up the flag and to continue the business, and try to continue the legacy and the family name,” he told Entrepreneur. “It’s in our blood, we’re merchants. When I was a child, I looked at my father’s passport and his occupation said ‘Merchant.’ I asked my mom, and she explained that we are merchants. We take pride in that, it’s our heritage.”

Much of his fortune came from his father, who was one of the first Nissan dealers in the Middle East. Wissam said his company’s deep ties with Nissan today — forged largely because of his father — brings one of their biggest revenue streams.

The Entrepreneur article noted that Al Mana Group is so large and its business empire so vast that it is often difficult for those reporting on it to fully grasp all that it does. And Wissam isn’t giving much away, preferring to live as far from the spotlight as possible.

“I don’t have Facebook, I don’t have Twitter,” he said. “I don’t have anything, because believe it or not I’m a very, very private person! I don’t even have WhatsApp! I don’t like to pry into people’s business.”

Though he may prefer a quiet life, Al Mana had not problem spending his vast fortune on travels with his wife. In the interview with Entrepreneur, Wissam said that he and Janet loved to travel the globe but tried to do so without drawing much attention to themselves.

“I spend time with my wife. It’s a luxury. We love traveling… we love going to nice, exotic places far away from the world and from prying eyes,” Al Mana told Entrepreneur. “Over time, like anything in life, you find ways to master it and you learn how to do that.”

From time to time, the pair would be spotted together around London, where they made their home. This included a few shots of Jackson’s baby bump in the months leading up to the birth of their son.

There may be even less of the Qatari billionaire to see going forward. Now that he’s split from Janet Jackson, it’s likely that Wissam Al Mana will go back to his quiet life away from the spotlight.

[Featured Image by Getty Images for Sergio Rossi]