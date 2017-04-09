‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Begging Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy To Appear In Season 8

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may be keeping the identity of her third baby daddy a secret, but for how long? MTV is allegedly begging the man who fathered Kail’s third child to sign a contract to appear on the reality TV show in the upcoming Season 8.

According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV is “desperate” to get Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy to sign a release to appear on Teen Mom 2. The network wants the man, whom Kail has yet to identify as the father, to appear in the new episodes of the show, which will air later this year. Sources reveal that the man has even been around while Lowry has been filming, but because he hasn’t signed off to be apart of the show, they can’t show his face.

The insider stated that many of the people who date the stars of Teen Mom 2 are eager to sign papers to appear on reality TV and “get a little famous,” but Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy has been “different.” He reportedly doesn’t want the unwanted attention that comes with being on the show.

Thank you to everyone who came out to my book signing! ???? #hustleandheart A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

“Most of the [boyfriends and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” the second source tells the site. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Kailyn’s baby daddy was also allegedly offered some cash in hopes of getting him on camera. However, he refused. Sources tell the site that MTV will likely continue to increase their offer while trying to get the man on camera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn may have dropped a huge hint about her baby daddy’s identity on Snapchat this week. The Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo of her bare baby bump with the caption, “baby lo,” seemingly referring to the last name Lopez, as in Chris Lopez, a close friend of Kail’s and the rumored father of her third child.

Kailyn only confirmed the pregnancy rumors last month after fans began to speculate that Lowry looked to be pregnant during live Teen Mom 2 aftershows. Finally, Kail admitted that she was expecting another child shortly after her divorce from ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, was finalized.

Previously, Kailyn Lowry’s rep confirmed that the Teen Mom 2 star’s baby daddy was a close friend whom she briefly dated, and that the amount of involvement he will have with the child once it’s born has yet to be determined.

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” Lowry’s rep stated. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Little one ???? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

However, the mystery man is also said to have been very supportive to Lowry throughout her pregnancy, and that the two are even working on their relationship in hopes of getting back together.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” an insider said. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

Previously, Kailyn Lowry opened up about her dating life during a Teen Mom 2 special that was filmed when Kail was newly pregnant. Lowry revealed that she was seeing a man who is “super hot,” and many fans believe she was speaking about the father of her child.

“I’m kinda seeing someone. He’s super nice, he’s super hot. He’s like a 12 (out of 10). I don’t want anyone finding him because I don’t need the girls going after him,” Kailyn Lowry said.

