Farrah Abraham Bashed By ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars Amber Portwood And Catelynn Baltierra

Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell opened up to People magazine to share their personal thoughts on Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham. The 16 and Pregnant alums said Farrah is someone they would prefer not to associate with.

When Portwood last spoke with People, she extended a wedding invite to key Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members. “Every single ‘Teen Mom’ star will be invited… Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and ‘Teen Mom: OG.” Amber cleared up the misunderstanding and said Abraham and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Simon Saran “were never quite invited” to her wedding, according to People.

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with.”

Portwood, 26, who is engaged to 45-year-old fiancé Matt Baier, didn’t think Abraham would attend her upcoming nuptials anyway. Amber didn’t hold back in sharing her thoughts on the matter. “Who gives a s***? Who cares?”

Baltierra also didn’t hold back on disclosing her true opinions about on her fellow Teen Mom castmate.

“When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways.”

Portwood also said Farrah is a person who “says things that people want to hear.” Amber said she doesn’t want kids to be under the impression that Farrah is the representation of a strong woman.

“… That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

While Baltierra affirmed that Abraham is “wacky,” Portwood said the word “sadness” is a word she would use to describe Farrah’s life at the moment. Amber added that Farrah is “… trying to be something that she’s not.”

More recently, Catelyn sat with E! News and was asked about Farrah on Thursday morning.

“Farrah who?… Farrah who? Farrah Fawcett? She’s dead. Rest in peace. She was beautiful. Farrah Fawcett is dead. I love Amber and Maci, but poor Farrah Fawcett. Rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Farrah Abraham, mom-of-one, is busy running her three business which includes FroCo, a frozen yogurt shop, Sophia Laurent, which is a children’s boutique named after her daughter, and her Furniture by Farrah store. Currently, Abraham is looking to expand FroCo through various franchises. According to Vice, back in 2016, Farrah had an interest in FroCo outposts in California, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

Nonetheless, Catelynn suggested that Farrah gets some “help” through “severe counseling.”

“I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

However, Cate just received a ton of major backlash a few days ago when she posted a fake ultrasound photo on Instagram. Baltierra offended many social media users — in particular those who have experienced difficulties with conceiving children.

The 16 and Pregnant alum said she posted the photo as a sarcastic response to false reports claiming she was pregnant.

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

On Twitter, Catelynn’s husband Tyler Baltierra was so heated that he told fans it had nothing to do with those who cannot conceive children. Tyler said he and Catelynn gave a couple who couldn’t conceive children the ultimate gift, their first born daughter, Carly.

The couple brushed off the incident after they apologized for offending anyone.

“Apparently the world can’t take jokes anymore.”

Stay up to date with Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney, and Caitlyn Lowell-Baltierra and tune into Teen Mom OG, which premieres on April 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

