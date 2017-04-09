‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Make Out With Phyllis,Truth About Adam, Michael Muhney Returns?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 10 reveal writers are going to tie up loose ends involving Adam Newman. Head writer Sally Sussman believed there was no need to bring Adam back but it seems that Y&R is going to give in to the demands of its viewers. Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) crimes came to light and this time she is on the run.

Chloe’s Crimes

Justin Hartley who played the role of Adam Newman on The Young and the Restless may not be back in the soap but this Chloe would finally pay for her crimes. Spoilers for the upcoming week suggest the hunt for Chloe is on. She might find some wiggle room and dodge her pursuers thanks to a reluctant Victor (Eric Braeden). This time, everyone is aware of Chloe’s duplicity although this revelation could cause a major rift.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick will throw some punches and his father will feel his full rage. Nick’s anger will rise as Victor tries to explain his reasons for letting Chloe get away. Weekly spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Nick will blame Victor for allowing Adam’s killer to get away.

On yesterday’s #YR, Nick has an ulterior motive for offering Chloe a bachelorette party. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/eBs2ibDR2y pic.twitter.com/gRZ8VboYzw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 4, 2017

Now that it has been revealed how Chloe tried to deceive everyone after committing a huge crime, Nick has the right to accuse his father of ruining their lives. Spoilers suggest Nick will try his best to catch Chloe who is on the run. Unfortunately, Chloe would dodge him and the manhunt for Adam’s killer will start.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday reveals that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will learn what happened with Adam and how Chloe is responsible for everything. Paul (Doug Davidson) will drop by the ranch to let Nikki in on the details surrounding Adam’s death. Nikki will be appalled about Chloe’s big secret.

On yesterday’s #YR, Chelsea asks Nick to let go of his desire to find out what happened to Adam. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/cpFSBqtiiX pic.twitter.com/n0axIFMxJ3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 30, 2017

While on the ranch, spoilers hint that Paul will also reveal that they are trying to pursue Chloe. Nikki has been suspicious of Victor’s activities of late. When Paul mentions an accomplice, Victor will immediately come to mind. While this is totally possible, The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nikki will not believe Victor could be involved.

Victor may not be the perfect father but he loved Adam. Even if Victor dashed off right on time to help Chloe escape and the uncanny coincidence is suspicious, Nikki wants to think he is not involved in this mess. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that it’s just a matter of time before Nikki uncovers the truth now that Nick knows about Victor’s involvement in Chloe’s escape.

Adam Newman Recast

The plot involving Adam is currently the focus of The Young and the Restless and many fans are hoping for a recast. Michael Muhney who played the role until December 2013 already expressed keen interest in reprising his role on the CBS soap. The actor has been active in social media and he still wants to give the role another shot if he gets an offer from the network.

Just a few days ago, Muhney posted an interesting Tweet which resulted to speculations that he is going to be back on the soap. In the said Tweet, Muhney commented on a throwback post about a big reveal concerning Adam Newman. As of yet, there is not confirmation on how the story surrounding Adam’s death will wrap up.

Ha! I loved filming that reveal!!! https://t.co/qPnYvBURku — Michael Muhney (@michaelmuhney) April 6, 2017

Drunken Mistakes?

Adam Newman’s death may be a hot topic in Genoa City but it’s not the only thing that will happen in the soap next week based on The Young and the Restless spoilers.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is lonely and a getting drunk one evening could change things between her and Scott (Daniel Hall). The two will share a drink together and the two will do more than just converse. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint the two might end up making out.

Today on #YR, it’s the OMG moment you’ve been waiting for! It all leads up to tomorrow’s MUST-SEE episode… you don't want to miss this!!! pic.twitter.com/yrMA2Dt1cY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 5, 2017

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]