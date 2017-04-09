WWE News: Will Kane Avenge The Undertaker’s Loss To Roman Reigns?

It was clear last week after WrestleMania 33 that the “Big Dog” Roman Reigns moved into the next phase of his career by retiring one of the industry’s biggest titans — The Undertaker. Roman Reigns put the exclamation point on the fact that it truly is his yard now, whether some fans liked it or not. While Roman Reigns has had his in-ring versatility (or lack thereof) questioned over the years, that was certainly on display last week as Roman Reigns essentially put the final nail in the Deadman’s coffin with little more than a seemingly endless succession of Superman Punches and Spears — to both the delight and chagrin of many.

Still, regardless of how one feels about the outcome, it was the fitting, emotional tribute to The Undertaker that most fans were talking about (and are still talking about). Even so, the next question becomes: What’s next for Roman Reigns, and who will be next to challenge him?

Apparently, one of those potential challengers could be Kane himself. At surface value, before even diving into the meat and potatoes of such a possibility, anything that would signal Kane’s return would be welcome — even more so on account of the fact that such a return could be used as a means for Kane to avenge the loss his brother suffered at the hands of Roman Reigns.

Kane was in Dubai on Friday for the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) at the Dubai World Trade Center, and had the following to say to Gulf News via WrestleZone(speaking of both his potential return, and offering his thoughts on Roman Reigns retiring The Undertaker),

“That is, as we say in the States, TBD, to be determined. And I wouldn’t want to ruin any surprises if I did know…” “(Smiling) Well, Undertaker can take care of himself! We all knew at some point that was inevitable, but nevertheless, it’s sad because for me it’s like a chapter has closed, and I think a lot of WWE fans feel the same way.”

Kane was last seen in in-ring action on December 5th, 2016, taking part in a 6-man tag match in which the team of Kane, Chad Gable, and Jason Jordan defeated Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Randy Orton by pinfall.

It goes without saying that while Kane has certainly found his own success outside of the ring, the one place that fans miss him most is in the squared circle where he belongs.

Nonetheless, stranger things have happened, and, after what happened at WrestleMania 33, one cannot rule out the possibly of the hellfire and brimstone returning in the form of Kane to seek revenge against Roman Reigns. It would certainly lay the foundation for an interesting and engaging storyline while the WWE still tries to figure out exactly what they want to do with Roman Reigns moving forward.

In order to be the biggest dog in the yard, you have to take on and take down the other big dogs that want to challenge that, and Kane would be a perfect opportunity to do just that. Not only would fans get to see Kane make a return and potentially avenge The Undertaker’s loss, but it would also provide an excellent opportunity for Roman Reigns to test his mettle against the biggest and best in the industry.

Whatever one may thing of Roman Reigns and the current trajectory that the WWE has him on moving forward, ultimately, if Roman Reigns wants to continue to expand his Roman Empire, he may just have to walk through hellfire and brimstone to do it — and that’s something many fans would pay to see.

