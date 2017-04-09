Joy-Anna Duggar Accused Of Rubbing Her Relationship In Single Jana Duggar’s Face

Joy-Anna Duggar is looking forward to her future with her new man, and there’s speculation that the smitten teen feels a bit smug about finding a future husband before Jana Duggar could even begin a courtship with someone.

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Jana Duggar, 27, both opened up about their love lives during a recent interview, and it’s clear that the Counting On stars are in very different places right now. While Joy-Anna plans a wedding and starts wondering how many kids she and Austin Forsyth will be blessed with, Jana is still waiting for the right guy to come along and sweep her off her feet.

As CafeMom reports, some Duggar fans believe that Joy-Anna threw some “courtship shade” Jana’s way when Crown of Beauty magazine asked the sisters to talk about their love lives. Jana had no special someone to gush about, so instead she talked about how difficult it is to be single when all of her other adult sisters are not.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along. I’m still waiting,” Jana said. “Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

Jana used to have Joy-Anna to commiserate with, but the engaged teen will soon join the club that her older sister so desperately wants to be a member of. As the Inquisitr previously reported, some Duggar fans are upset that Joy-Anna is going to get married before her oldest sister does, and now the future bride is being accused of getting “cocky” and rubbing her engagement in Jana’s face. Crown of Beauty asked Joy-Anna about what she wants her life to look like five years from now, and her response served as a reminder of just how far behind her sisters Jana is when it comes to accomplishing the two main goals of all Duggar daughters.

“Lord willing, [in five years] I will be married and a mother,” Joy-Anna said.

“It’s not an overt diss, of course, but it’s sort of like when your married friend compliments you for being strong, then says something like, ‘I don’t know HOW you live without a man around the house!'” the Hollywood Gossip wrote of Joy-Anna’s response.

However, Joy-Anna probably did not intend to say something that would hurt her sister, and she likely hopes that Jana will be in the same place five years from now.

As People reports, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth just got engaged a month ago, but Duggar engagements are never very long. Jana will soon have to endure watching another sister say “I do,” and she’ll be the only adult Duggar daughter left living at home with their parents after Joy-Anna gets married and moves out. Joy-Anna is leaving her older sister with some advice for single women like her who are finding it hard to watch all their female friends and family members get married and have kids while they wonder if they’ll ever fall in love. According to Joy-Anna, Jana shouldn’t try to find a guy herself; she should trust in God to lead her Prince Charming to her.

“Through my single years and coming into my relationship with Austin I learned to, number one, trust the Lord,” Joy-Anna said. “And number two, that God works through the authority he’s placed in my life. So many times I could’ve tried to do things my own way and ‘help God out,’ but through the scriptures and godly counsel from my parents and others, they encouraged me to give my love life to God and let him lead me to whoever he had for me.”

Joy-Anna was not allowed to ask guys out on traditional dates. Instead, she had to wait for a guy she was interested in to ask her father for permission to court her. As the Duggars have explained many times before, the main goal of a courtship is marriage. Courting couples’ dates are always chaperoned, and very little physical contact is allowed.

Do you think Jana Duggar should follow Joy-Anna Duggar’s advice, or do you think she’d have better luck finding love if she decided to do things differently by giving traditional dating a shot? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]