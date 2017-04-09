Ten Years Of The Kim Kardashian Sex Tape — Paris Hilton, Kanye West, The Incredible Scandals That Followed

TMZ reports that the dollars are still rolling in ten years after the release of the Kim Kardashian sex tape, which has become a key part of modern pop culture.

Kim Kardashian just had an anniversary of one of her most lucrative deals… over video that has become a centerpiece of modern pop culture… a sex tape that made her famous, and very, very rich.

The sex tape is called Kim Kardashian Superstar. It has now received 210 million views, for online, DVD and VividTV.

The report gives some viewing stats, noting that interest shot up after Kim’s marriage to Kris Humphries and after her famous booty-baring Paper magazine cover from a couple of years back.

According to the report, “It is viewed by someone on an average of every 1.5 seconds, with a significant increase in numbers when Kim married Kris Humphries, announced her divorce and with the release of the Paper magazine cover.”

The company that profited from the tape, Vivid Entertainment, has named March 2017 as “Kim K. Sex Tape Month.”

The tape shows Kim with Ray J during a Mexican vacation the couple took to celebrate Kim’s 23rd birthday in 2003.

It became available to buyers four years later.

Daily Mail reports that Kim was in Australia with Paris Hilton — her then-best friend, who also shot to fame after a sex tape release — when she first learned that a video of her having sex with Ray J had surfaced.

At the time, Kardashian was so desperate to become famous she allegedly contacted magazine editors with details about her life, trying to convince them to write about her.

Former In Touch Weekly editor Kevin Dickson said that Kim Kardashian got in touch regularly and fed him a steady stream of stories to try to get herself featured in the magazine.

Dickson said, “”I had become friends with Kim, and she would give me stories [about herself] every week and we would promise her coverage and then the editors would back out.”

Blogger Perez Hilton described the young Kim Kardashian’s predicament, saying “Kim was a young, ambitious thing and she was determined to make it in Hollywood, because she didn’t graduate college, she wouldn’t necessarily have got a real job.”

Kim allegedly tried to start a romance with Nick Lachey after he broke up with Jessica Simpson. Kim figured that she might be able to get some coverage in the press if she could sell herself as a celebrity girlfriend.

‘We tried to get her to f*** Nick Lachey so she could be a celebrity girlfriend.’

According to Dickson, “[Kim] would literally bake [Nick Lachey] a basket of muffins and try to get him to come to her house and he wouldn’t go…”

Kim’s lawyer denies that she ever tried to plant stories about herself in tabloids and gossip columns.

Kardashian insiders claim that Kim initially fought to prevent publication of the Ray J sex tape but eventually gave up and settled with porn company Vivid Entertainment in February 2007.

More scandals followed. Kim’s current husband Kanye West is reportedly bothered by the tape and has banned his inner circle from even talking about it.

Kanye has not even seen the tape, according to DNA.

“When some of his buddies were teasing him about it over a few beers just recently, he went crazy and told them in no uncertain terms that the subject was completely off limits. At first they thought he was joking, but he was deadly serious. Kanye never, ever wants to see the tape, and he has banned anyone in his entourage from even talking about it.”

Paris Hilton told the press that “nobody would want to be launched like that [with a sex tape].”

In the late 00’s Hilton and Kardashian became locked in a battle over who could become more famous, reports TMZ.

During their legendary feud in 2008, vying for top dog spot, Paris called Kim’s ass, “cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag.”

Kim told Oprah Winfrey that the release of the tape “humiliated” the family, according to Daily Mail.

However, not everyone is convinced that it was an accidental leak or a source of embarrassment.

Some have claimed that Kris Jenner was the one who told Kim to film the sex tape in the first place, reports Daily Mail.

Kim did as her mother told her, however Kris asked her to re-film the tape because the original “wasn’t pretty enough,” according to the report.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty]