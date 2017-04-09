Janet Jackson Reportedly Splits From Husband Wissam Al Mana Three Months After Giving Birth

Singer Janet Jackson has reportedly called it quits with her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, after a four-year marriage and just three months following the birth of their first child.

Insiders close to the “Someone To Call My Lover” entertainer, 50, and the 42-year-old billionaire shared the surprising news with several media outlets, including TMZ, and claimed that the two recently came to the decision to move on from one another following a personal shift in their relationship.

“Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that [their marriage wasn’t] working,” the source explained, “and [have] chosen to go their separate ways.”

“They’re both busy people,” they went on to say, “but they’re determined to be good parents [to Eissa], even if they’re apart.”

Little Eissa, Janet’s only child with husband Wissam, was born back in January, nearly a year after his superstar mother put her high-grossing Unbreakable World Tour on hold, as the Inquisitr reported just recently, to ensure that her pregnancy would be a successful one.

Ironically, this past Friday, a source supposedly close to Jackson claimed that she and her husband were in a good place, emotionally speaking.

“[Janet] loves being a mom,” the insider remarked.

“This is what she has been waiting her whole life for [and] her relationship with Wissam is doing really well [because of Eissa].”

Albeit private by nature, Wissam lightly touched on his bond with his then-girlfriend back in 2010 during a sit-down with VMan.

“She is a very special and talented woman who never ceases to amaze me,” he offered.

“I don’t date Janet Jackson. She is my girlfriend [and] there is a difference.”

Jackson’s relationship status would change from “girlfriend” to “wife” following a secret wedding ceremony with Wissam in 2012, which was ultimately confirmed by Janet herself in a joint statement with Al Mana one year later, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

“Last year we were married in a quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony,” the “Control” star publicly conveyed, in part to quell rumors of a more extravagant event subsequently occurring later in 2013.

“We would appreciate that our privacy is respected,” she continued, “and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy.”

Fast forward to April of 2016, and Janet would once again allow a glimpse into her private, married life by way of the video pregnancy announcement that halted the aforementioned Unbreakable World Tour.

“There actually has been a sudden change [of plans],” a bespectacled Janet remarked, “[and] I thought it was important that you [all] be the first to know: My husband and I are planning our family.”

Refunds for sold tickets were returned in full to fans, with additional promises of the Unbreakable World Tour possibly restarting sometime in 2017 coming from Live Nation, the entertainment group behind the excursion. To date, Jackson has never confirmed nor denied any details regarding her actual return to the stage, but sources told E! News that her continued absence from the public eye had everything to do with the joys of marriage and motherhood.

“Janet and her husband began enjoying a low-key life split between Dubai and Qatar, citing far greater privacy than they could ever expect to get in the States,” the insider expressed.

“Janet goes out here and there for events [and errands] at times, but [she] mainly keeps a low profile [nowadays].”

Like her former spouse, Janet Jackson often hasn’t said much about Wissam Al Mana to the media, but she did dedicate the seductive opening single of Unbreakable, “No Sleeep,” to her husband on her Twitter profile following its release in June 2015.

