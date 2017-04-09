‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Breaks Up With Thomas, Will He Find Out About The Stolen Designs?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease heartbreak is on the way for Thomas (Pierson Fode) and Sally (Courtney Hope). Knowing that it is only a matter of time before he learns she stole Forrester Creations designs, Sally decided to break things off with Thomas. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she hopes that will prevent any real backlash from copying the drawings. What she didn’t expect was for Thomas to be smitten with her and he doesn’t want to let her go.

‘When Sally decides to end things with Thomas without a real explanation, he knows there’s something off, but he can’t figure out what,” Pierson Fode, the actor who plays Thomas, said.

“His first impulse is, ‘There’s got to be something I can do to make this better and to make it work.’ He brings her flowers. He tries all sort of things.”

According to the April 17 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sally isn’t swayed by Thomas’ advances. Her refusal to give him another chance forces him to take extreme action to win Sally back.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas admits to Sally that he is in love. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/N39oPx6b9H pic.twitter.com/ckbSb1SQQw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 8, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas tries to go through everything and wonders if there was something he could have said or done differently.

“Thomas thinks I must have messed things up. He’s caught off guard,” Fode explained. “Thomas has no idea how to handle this.”

Despite the fact that Sally ended their relationship, Sally’s portrayer said she is an emotional mess and she isn’t enjoying this at all.

“Her heartstrings are being pulled each and every. Her passion before all of this was strictly fashion, but Thomas swept her off her feet. Meeting him was not part of her plan.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sally is upset about how things are between them, but doesn’t know how to pull off using the Forrester Creations designs and keep her relationship with Thomas intact.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview for the week of April 10 showed that Sally’s heart wants to be with Thomas, but at the same time, she doesn’t want to disappoint her family. She knows if her family knew she wanted to not go with the stolen drawings, they would be furious with her. So, to protect Thomas, she breaks things off with him without telling him why.

Thomas demands to know why Sally decided to break things off with him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Sally is hesitant to say the exact reason. Thomas assumes that she didn’t want to be with him because he has a son. Of course, Sally assures him that is the not the reason, but Thomas isn’t so sure.

Thomas has a hard time recovering from his break up with Sally. He isn’t sure what to do next. He wonders if Sally will come back to him after Spectra Fashion returns to full glory.

“Thomas has completely given his heart to this girl. He has defended her up and down to his family, especially his father and sister, who are the biggest doubters of the Spectra family at this point. Thomas likes to think that he’s a happy-go-lucky kind of guy, but this was really crushed him.”

Thomas will try to figure out what he can do to fix his relationship with Sally. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that it will be explosive when the Forrester family learns that the Spectras stole their dress designs.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans, how will Thomas react when he realizes that the Spectra stole Forrester Creations drawings? Will he ever forgive Sally? Do you think they will patch things up?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

