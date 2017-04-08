‘Jane The Virgin’ Actress Greice Santo Offered Millions For Weekly Sex

Greice Santo claims NHL owner Daryl Katz offered her millions and movie roles in exchange for “companionship and sex.” Katz, who is reportedly worth $3.5 billion, allegedly offered the Jane the Virgin actress $1.5 million per year to have sex with him six times per month. The married financier even offered her an additional $20,000 each time they had sex. Greice has since rejected his offer, but he was relentless with his pursuits. He allegedly told her he only wanted sex six times a month.

Katz is a financier for Silver Pictures, which producers The Matrix series, The Book of Eli, and Sherlock Holmes. He’s also the owner of the NHL team Edmonton Oilers. Katz’ lawyer, Dennis Roach, denied the allegations and accused Santo of trying to extort him for $3 million.

“Robert J. Cipriani is a convicted felon who has been menacing Mr. Katz and his family for more than a year. The allegations in the complaint filed against Mr. Bunting and his company, and the assertions made in that document about Mr. Katz, are false, malicious and entirely without merit,” Roach said.

“Moreover, it is plain as day that this so-called complaint was filed solely as bait for the media as part of an ongoing effort by Cipriani to harass, embarrass and possibly extort Mr. Katz, exactly as Cipriani has done with other prominent individuals,” his lawyer added.

“Katz said he could put me in a big role that would change my life and then switched the conversation and said he’d rather give me money,” Santo said in a lawsuit.

She claims their alleged conversation took place with an intoxicated Katz in 2015 during a photo shoot in Hawaii for Viva Glam magazine, according to Variety. The two met once again at the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. Katz was under the impression that Santo met him to accept his offer to further her acting career. She claims that Katz brought up his offer yet again within 30 minutes of their conversation.

“I am not a prostitute,” Santo said before she left.

The Brazilian model has since kept in contact with Katz, turning down another money offer. This time, he offered her $15,000 and a meeting with him at the Montage Hotel. Santo’s husband, R.J. Cipriani, filed the defamation lawsuit on Monday against G.F. Bunting & Co., a crisis consulting firm that represents Katz.

This isn’t the first time she has exposed someone. Last year, the Daily Mail reported John Stamos sent a bathtub photo of himself to Santo in an attempt to lure her to his hotel room. In the snap obtained by the British tabloid, the Fuller House star is seen lying back in a tub inside a luxury suite at a New York hotel. Stamos is seen holding his camera up at the mirrored ceiling and was able to cover his private parts with the bubbles.

The actor allegedly sent the snapshot to Santo on New Year’s Eve after they met at a Halloween party a few months prior. The two exchanged text messages and Stamos invited the L.A. actress to fly to New York to visit him at his hotel, according to a source close to the actress.

“Greice met John at a Halloween party in Beverly Hills last October, they really hit it off and exchanged numbers. John said he might be able to get her a role in Grandfathered, which he produces, and she even went to his mansion in Beverly Hills at the end of November and they made pepperoni pizza together in his own personal brick oven.”

“It was all very friendly, they enjoyed some great conversation and there was harmless flirting but they didn’t get intimate,” the source continued, “so when John sent a photo of himself in the bathtub on New Year’s Eve I think Greice was a little taken aback.”

“She thinks John is a great guy and a talented actor and she was definitely flattered by the attention, but she’s not interested in hooking up with him. Greice says John deserves a great girl in his life and she hopes he can find the girl of his dreams.”

Neither Stamos nor Santo commented on this matter. It was also not reported whether Santo was married at the time of their interaction.

[Featured image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for GUESS]