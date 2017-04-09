Jennifer Aniston’s Alleged True Feelings On Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Split

With so much gossip surrounding Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, it can be difficult to separate what is fact from what is fiction, but according to recent interviews with Chelsea Handler, Jennifer Aniston has reportedly never been truly concerned about the split of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and has been too involved in her own life with husband Justin Theroux to pay much attention to media reports about Brad and Angelina.

People Magazine report that Jennifer Aniston’s close friend Chelsea Handler has laughed at claims that Aniston is overly concerned by the ongoing Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie saga.

“I don’t think Jen cares about what’s going on, and it’s crazy that people think she does. As if she’s sitting around caring about Angelina Jolie. I know I don’t.”

There is apparently no love lost between Chelsea Handler and Angelina Jolie as Elle UK Magazine report that last year Handler also discussed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage in relation to her friend Jennifer Aniston, citing Jolie’s claim that Pitt would sometimes self-medicate, an alleged bone of contention in their marriage.

“There are reports that part of the problem was Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he needed to self-medicate. Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages?”

With so much gossip being bandied about claiming that Jennifer Aniston has been trying to help Brad Pitt through his divorce, Handler also told Huffington Post that it was “stupid and pathetic” for the media to keep trying to drag Jennifer Aniston into the divorce between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

“As if Jen cares – she doesn’t care. It’s ridiculous that people still drag her into this.”

#divorcelawyers Jennifer Aniston Does Not Care About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce -… https://t.co/TkFGHkPWYo #civilparenting pic.twitter.com/H7nifkSasP — Artusa Law Firm, P.C (@NJdivorce) April 7, 2017

Before the media frenzy around Jennifer Aniston after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year, Aniston penned a moving editorial in Huffington Post in which she spoke about how she made it a point to never address gossip or even put any energy into it. Jennifer Aniston described the media intrusion that she and husband Justin Theroux faced and described aggressive photographers who not only stalked the couple when they were out, but also stalked them right outside of their own home.

Chelsea Handler referred to Jennifer’s editorial when she discussed why Jennifer Aniston paid no attention to the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce and Handler said that she hoped that Aniston’s writing would help others to understand that it can be painful to be constantly scrutinized and subjected to other people’s obsessions.

“I hope it helped people see the pain that it is causing with the presumption and the obsessions and the nonsense.”

Far from spending an extraordinary amount of time giving Brad Pitt advice on his split, Jennifer Aniston has been focusing on maintaining a happy and healthy relationship with Justin Theroux. The Inquisitr recently reported that Theroux has opened up about the wonderful marriage and life he has with Aniston and has said that he couldn’t be happier.

This hasn’t stopped celebrity gossip, however, and tabloids have recently published false information which claims that a “source” has said that Brad Pitt’s mother phoned Jennifer Aniston to say that she was worried about her son and thinks that the pair should get back together again. Gossip Cop quickly debunked this claim after a phone call to Jennifer’s rep.

Regardless of reports to the contrary, Chelsea Handler has shown that Jennifer Aniston allegedly has no real feelings about the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, nor does she particularly care to discuss it with the media.

