Mischa Barton’s New Meltdown: Actress Fears Sex Tape Will Surface

Mischa Barton just suffered a meltdown a few months ago. Now the actress could spiral down another path of drugs and alcohol in light of her sex tape controversy. The OC star fears that the sex tape will surface despite her and her lawyer’s attempts to stopping it. In the new issue of OK! Magazine, Mischa was spotted taking time for herself at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old looked worse for wear. Barton was photographed wearing a navy blue cardigan that featured white stars all over it. She paired her casual look with a white bikini top and a pair of cropped jeans. Barton’s hair was styled messy and she looked distressed when she tried to check out of the Hotel Bel-Air on March 26, according to OK! Magazine’s sources.

Unfortunately, her credit card was declined, sources said. An eyewitness claimed Mischa had to pay a $2,000 bill for her stay, but she spent a long time discussing the problem with the hotel staff and left to smoke a cigarette. The source noted that Mischa looked “anxious” and “upset” about her bill.

She tried to get restraining orders against two ex-boyfriends who tried to distribute an alleged sex tape that was filmed without her knowledge. Barton previously had a breakdown in 2009, along with financial struggles, fights with her mom and ex-manager, Nuala, and a public meltdown that was caught on video back in January.

According to the Daily Beast, Barton has made headlines for her erratic behavior rather than her career. In 2007, she split from ex-boyfriend Cisco Adler. She got into an accident while driving Nicole Richie’s SUV and was caught smoking pot in public. Barton was also hospitalized for allegedly drinking while taking antibiotics at Richie’s barbecue party.

Mischa was also arrested in December 2007 for DUI, possession of marijuana, and driving without a license. Later in April 2008, she agreed to a plea deal of unsupervised probation, including a paying fine and taking an alcohol-education class. In July 2009, Access Hollywood broke the news that Mischa was placed under an involuntary 5150 hold by the LAPD.

She later spoke out about her experience in a cover story for People, explaining, “Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom about things and have to get the most stressed-out just to feel better again.”

Some fear that the actress is still not back on track. She was photographed allegedly smoking and drinking at 3 a.m. amid rumors of her new meltdown. Back in February, Mischa was seen drinking outside Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood, where she partied until the early morning hours, according to a prior OK! Magazine report. She was also seen playing pool and hanging out by herself for most of the night.

During another sighting, the troubled starlet was photographed with a large bottle of alcohol since her last public meltdown. Barton was spotted wearing a black-and-white varsity jacket and gray sweatpants. She was at CVS to purchase ice cream, toiletries, Martinelli’s gold medal sparkling cider, and a bottle of white wine.

The former child star opened up to Dr. Phil about her meltdown and sex tape drama. Dressed in a white dress, Mischa claimed her drink was spiked with the drug GHB the night of her birthday. She also said that she was filmed without her consent when it came to her sex tape. Mischa admits that though her relationship with her ex-boyfriend was short-lived, she thought he was someone she could love and trust, reports People.

“I didn’t know him for that long – it was like, three to four weeks, it was very fast. I feel very conned by the whole thing. It’s somebody I trust, somebody I thought I loved. I really did think that.”

Barton believes that more than one person is involved in the sex tape leak. She explained how hurt she feels by the “revenge porn” crime.

“Again, I loved this person and I really thought I could trust them,” she said, “but there’s no way that it wasn’t premeditated from the second you start seeing somebody they’re doing that to you. That is – that, to me, is premeditated.”

Mischa can’t seem to escape the tabloid rumors and the focus on her troubled life. Though she has trying to move on by doing a sexy new photo shoot with fashion photographer Malachi Banales for 138 Water.

[Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]