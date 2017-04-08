Watch Vasyl Lomachenko Vs. Jason Sosa Boxing Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Saturday’s Bout

Boxing fans can watch the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa match live online and see if the Ukrainian slugger can keep his belt or if Sosa can pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year.

The Lomachenko vs. Sosa fight is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday from the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

For Lomachenko, the fight is a chance to further his reputation as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Viewed by many as the best amateur in the history of the sport, Lomachenko amassed a record of 396-1 that included back-to-back gold medals for his native Ukraine in 2008 and 2012. He has made a strong impression since turning pro, and will be putting his WBO junior lightweight title on the line for Saturday’s fight.

But as ESPN noted, Vasyl Lomachenko has found some trouble in finding opponents willing to fight him. It doesn’t help that Lomachenko has made short work of even the most qualified of fighters, including an easy win over Nicholas “Axe Man” Walters in November, a fight that took a year to put together and was over when Walters quit in the seventh round.

Promoter Bob Arum even had a very lofty comparison for Lomachenko.

“Right now, Lomachenko has shown the style and a skill that nobody I’ve seen ever has had other than the [Muhammad] Ali,” Arum told ESPN. “Now, the question then is can Lomachenko have the longevity of that skill? Can somebody down the road solve it? I rate him as the most skilled, best fighter in boxing.”

Veteran broadcaster Harold Lederman pulled back even further in boxing history to find a comparison for Lomachenko.

“He is really special,” Lederman told CBS Sports. “The movement. The hand speed. If there were more old guys like me around, you’d compare him to Willie Pep.”

CBS Sports broke down why that was such a big compliment to Lomachenko.

“Pep, for those unaware, won 226 fights in a career that touched three decades and was part of the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s inaugural induction class — alongside more recognizable surnames like Ali, Robinson and Marciano — in 1990.”

While most are picking Lomachenko, there could be some advantage for the challenger. The match will take place about two hours from where the 29-year-old Jason Sosa grew up in Camden, New Jersey.

He gave up a secondary world title for a chance at Lomachenko, and said he knows he will have a big challenge ahead.

“He is the closest fighter to perfection in boxing,” Sosa told ESPN.

Fans who watch the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa boxing match live online could see another one-sided fight. Not many people are in Sosa’s corner, and he’s coming in at roughly a 20-1 underdog for the bout. The Sporting News noted that a victory for Sosa would be considered the biggest upset of 2017.

Fans who want to watch the Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jason Sosa boxing match live online will have a few options, but won’t be able to take the normal route for matches broadcast on HBO. There will be mo streaming video of the Lomachenko vs. Sosa fight on HBO GO, though there are still a few other places to see it.. The undercard will be streamed live on TopRank.tv, while Box Nation will be offering streaming video for viewers in the U.K. American viewers will be able to watch the match through Sling. HBO offered instructions here on how to set it up.

