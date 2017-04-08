‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Episode 3 Preview Analysis: The Battle Of Castle Utgard Begins

Attack on Titan Season 2 is in full swing, with its most recent episode satisfying longtime fans and new viewers alike. Defying the number of death flags placed on her, Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 2 featured Sasha Blouse, one of the series’ most popular characters, survive a one-on-one skirmish against a titan. While AoT S2 Episode 2 was satisfying, however, it appears that Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 3 would be even more intense.

The short preview for Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 3 (Episode 27 counting from Season 1) teased a number of pivotal events that are set to transpire in next week’s episode. First off, the major twist in Connie’s homecoming would be depicted onscreen, and judging by how disturbing the revelation was in the manga, the upcoming scenes featuring the deformed titan would be even more chilling in the anime.

What really stole the spotlight in the AoT Season 2 Episode 3 preview, however, were the scenes featuring a location that the franchise’s manga readers all know and love — Utgard Castle, a site where much blood and revelations would be shed. The brief Episode 3 preview teased some scenes in the fateful castle, and they appear to be completely faithful to the manga’s events. If this proves true, there is very little doubt that next week’s installment might be the best Attack on Titan Season 2 episode yet.

What follows is a discussion on Utgard Castle, as well as its overall role in the plot of Attack on Titan. Needless to say, there would be massive spoilers ahead. Thus, do proceed with caution.

Utgard Castle is crucial for the plot of Attack on Titan because it was where one of the franchise’s most dangerous battles was waged. While taking shelter for the night, the Survey Corps soldiers, including members of the 104th Training Squad Reiner, Bertholdt, Krista, Ymir and Connie, were attacked by titans. During the onslaught of the man-eating giants, the young fighters were able to get a glimpse of the Beast Titan, arguably the most dangerous villain in the AoT universe so far, according to a Den of Geek report. As the assault on the castle continues, one of the Survey Corps members, Ymir, decided to reveal herself as the series’ third titan shifter in order to save her teammates.

Brief glimpses of the Utgard Castle battle have already been shown in the anime’s trailers, with a small yet deadly titan battling and killing many, larger giants. If the preview for Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 3 is any indication, however, it appears that the all-important siege, as well as the reveal of yet another titan, would be depicted onscreen within the next couple of weeks. While the current pace of the anime might suggest that the battle of Utgard Castle would be extended over numerous episodes, Episode 3 would most likely feature the first events of the grand battle.

The siege of Utgard is a long fight, and its opening scenes are no joke. In the manga, the first wave of the giants’ attack featured the man-eaters breaching the castle’s doors, forcing the Survey Corps members to fight them off without any gear or weapons. A particularly memorable scene in the manga involved Reiner, a member of the 104th Training Squad, defending his teammates by taking on a titan head-on, hand-to-hand. While the soldier was injured as a result, it was, undoubtedly, one of the most badass moments of the franchise.

So far, Attack on Titan Season 2 has been excellent, with two near-perfect episodes being aired to date. If next week’s episode does feature the beginnings of the Utgard Castle siege, the anime would definitely get even more intense. Attack on Titan Season 2 Episode 3 would air next Saturday. The critically-acclaimed series is streamed in the West for free by Crunchyroll and Funimation.

[Featured Image by Kodansha]