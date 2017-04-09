‘Vikings’ Season 5: Katheryn Winnick Teases Fans About Lagertha’s Fate With Instagram Pictures Of Her Scripts

While news about when Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings has not been released yet, it appears the actor who plays the main character, Lagertha, may have posted spoilers about her character to her Instagram account recently.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History’s Vikings as well as the historical counterpart of the character, Lagertha. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Even though History Channel’s Vikings is based on historical figures and their story lines can be traced via the history books, there are a few characters in the show whose fates are less easy to trace. Take Lagertha, for example. According to the single historical text involving Lagertha, her fate is actually unknown after she kills her third husband and takes over his earldom. In the context of History Channel’s Vikings, this event can be tied into the event in Season 4 when Lagertha kills Kalf (played by Ben Robson in the television series). Therefore, everything that has happened since then should be considered fiction created by History Channel in regard to Lagertha’s story. This has led to fans speculating just how long Lagertha might survive into Season 5 of Vikings.

The actress who plays Lagertha, Katheryn Winnick, has helped fans out somewhat by posting images of her on set for Season 5. Some of these images on her Instagram account, while posted when Season 5 was being filmed, are actually older images from previously seen episodes of Vikings. Therefore, fans have to make sure what they are seeing is new new footage. Images of scripts, however, are more definitive in regard to placing Lagertha into Season 5 of Vikings.

Recently, Katheryn Winnick posted the following image to her Instagram account.

While it is a little unclear in this image, it seems likely this is Winnick’s script for Episode 7 of Season 5 (Episode 507 represents Episode 7 of Season 5). If this is the case, Lagertha will likely survive past the midway point in the first half of Season 5.

Katheryn Winnick also posted the image below to her Instagram account, showing her script for Season 5 of Vikings.

This image was posted back in January and many fans point to this as proof that Lagertha will survive through to at least Episode 16 of Season 5 of Vikings. A Reddit User also posted the image below recently as proof Lagertha survives to Episode 18 of Vikings. This would mean, considering Season 5 of Vikings consists of 20 episodes, Lagertha will be around for a large proportion of the next season. However, while the Reddit user stated this image came from Katheryn Winnick’s Instagram account, if appears this image is no longer present, so there is little evidence to suggest she could survive as late as Episode 18 anymore.

These images do go a long way to proving Lagertha will appear in these Season 5 episodes of Vikings, although, as some fans point out, she may appear in these episodes as a flashback or a ghost. For example, while Athelstan (George Blagden) died in Season 3 of Vikings, he has still made appearances in subsequent episodes. Sometimes he will appear in flashbacks, other times he appears as a ghost or a vision by other characters, such as occurred in Season 4 of Vikings. These scenes, showing new footage of Athelstan, would have required the actor to have a script for these episodes.

While Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) only recently died in Season 4 of Vikings, he has also made an appearance after his death when Lagertha saw him. Fimmel’s voice was also heard as a voice-over for the remainder of the season.

So, perhaps, while Katheryn Winnick has shown evidence of scripts issued to her for Season 5 of Vikings, it is possible, she will only be appearing in these episodes post-humorously. Another thing to consider is, at the current point in time, Lagertha is considered a very old woman, so it seems unlikely she will, realistically, survive for much longer in Vikings.

Vikings has been confirmed by History Channel as returning in 2017 with Season 5.

