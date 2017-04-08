‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Escapes, Phyllis Finds Love, And Nikki Blasts Victor

The Young and the Restless spoiler tease the week of April 10 will be explosive. The shockwaves about Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will be felt all over Genoa City. Victor (Eric Braeden) will have to face the music, and it won’t be pretty. The Newman family is pretty upset with him, especially his wife, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). The whole town will be stunned to find out that Chloe killed Adam (Justin Hartley)and Victor could have been on it.

The Young and the Restless spoiler suggest that Victor had a hand in Adam’s death by working with Chloe to frame Adam for Constance Bingham’s (Sally Kellerman) death. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Nikki will blast Victor over his connection to Chloe and his son, Adam’s death. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that the Newmans will tell Victor that they can or won’t forgive him for this —being a part of Adam’s murder is unforgivable. Typical of Victor, he will refuse to give on his family, and he will be determined to redeem himself.

#YR SCOOP: A preview of what will happen on Y&R during the week of April 10th https://t.co/nj3FIxfH8u pic.twitter.com/yYE8HiztOb — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) April 8, 2017

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) decides to go to GC Buzz to expose Chloe and to beg her to come back to Genoa City to face the music. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea doesn’t think Chloe should leave Bella by disappearing and urges her to turn herself in so she can get the treatment she needs.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Genoa City will be shocked to learn that Chloe killed Adam. Chelsea will tell GC Buzz that her former best friend brutally murdered her husband in an attempt to seek justice for Delia Abbott’s accidental death.

The Young and the Restless preview for the week of April 10 showed that Victor helped Chloe escape Genoa City and Nick confronts him about it. Victor won’t know what to say because he’s been caught red-handed. He will try to convince him he did what he thought was right, but Nick isn’t interested. He cannot believe that his father gave Chloe the means to kill his brother.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) has trouble wrapping his mind around the idea that Chloe murdered Adam. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that his world was just shattered and he isn’t sure how to start over. Gloria (Judith Chapman) tries to reassure Kevin by telling him she will be there for him.

Things may not look good for Kevin right now, but he will make peace with what happened and move on eventually. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin will tell Gloria he just wants to be alone, but he will thank her for being there for him.

Kevin: I don’t know what any of it means, the only thing clear to me is that it’s over. It’s over.@GregRikaart is breaking my heart. ???????? #YR pic.twitter.com/OOr8sY9Spj — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) April 8, 2017

Soap Central reveal that Kevin has trouble accepting that Chloe could have planned and killed Adam. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Gloria urge Kevin to accept that Chloe killed someone and even if she comes back to him, she will have to go away for a long time.

Other the Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will talk about where they stand with each other. They can’t deny the fact that they are attracted to each other, but Jordan wants more than a sexual relationship with Hilary.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Scotty’s (Daniel Hall) will heat up. After a night out drinking together, the duo shares a steamy kiss. Could the kiss lead to romance?

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Victor will go to jail helping Chloe escape?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

