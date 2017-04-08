Supreet Kaur: News Anchor Learns About Her Husband’s Death By Reporting It On Live Television

Supreet Kaur was reading a report about a fatal car crash on live television when the news anchor made a devastating discovery — that her husband was one of those killed in the crash.

Despite learning the shocking news while she was delivering a live broadcast, the Indian news anchor continued reporting for another 10 minutes, the Metro reported.

Video of the heartbreaking news report has gone viral this week, showing Kaur giving a report on a fatal accident that involved a truck crashing into a car, leaving three people dead.

The news anchor’s husband, Harshad Kawade, had been the car struck by the truck.

“There were five people in the Renault Duster vehicle that they were traveling in, and another unidentified vehicle, most likely a truck hit them from behind. The damage to the vehicle was terrible, and three people died, with two others grievously injured, all occupants of the vehicle. Harshad Kawade, a resident of Raipur was one of them,” a senior police officer told the Indian Express.

The report noted that Supreet Kaur didn’t have the names of those killed or injured in the crash, but was immediately able to identify that it was her husband’s vehicle in the fatal wreck.

“As she read out the news, she found out that it was the vehicle her husband was to travel in, in that region on the same day,” an editor for IBC24 told the Metro. “Even though the reporter on the ground did not give out names, the team could tell that she had found out. The production team had also just found out, but couldn’t tell her as she was live on television.”

As India.com noted, Kaur’s bravery is being hailed both inside the newsroom and across the globe.

“For past nine years, 28-year-old Supreet Kaur has been working as a news anchor with IBC-24, one of Chhattisgarh’s most-viewed channels. A year ago she tied her knot with Harsad Kawade and the couple were living in Raipur. “Soon after completing her job, Kaur left for the accident place. But at her office, her strength and courage are still dominating the conversation.”

Others reached out to the Indian news anchor online, sharing their condolences on the death of her husband and praising her professionalism.

Amazing grace–news anchor Supreet Kaur learns of her husband's death while reading news live, maintains composure https://t.co/Oj7rP7PkUS — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) April 8, 2017

Supreet Kaur of @IBC24News ; you are one brave Journalist/Anchor. There is no parallel to the commitment of 'the show must go on'. #Respect https://t.co/iWJtucNPqe — Yashwant Deshmukh (@YRDeshmukh) April 8, 2017

Video of Supreet Kaur’s report on her husband’s death went viral online, gaining hundreds of thousands of views and prompting an outpouring of support from across the globe.

To make the tragedy even worse, Supreet Kaur and her husband have a 7-year-old daughter together.

This is not the first time that a television reporter has learned of the death of a loved one while on the air. In 2014, Taiwanese news anchor Lee Chingyu reported on her friend and colleague’s death.

“Breakings news just in. It is reported that the CtiTVs news anchor Eric Shih has been found today in his house — committed suicide with plastic bag over his head,” she read in a live report, via the Independent. “There was no note. His wife became extremely distraught since she found out the fact. The case is being investigated by the Taipei City police department, we will keep you updated.”

While Supreet Kaur was able to keep her composure after reporting on her husband’s death, the news reporter changed after the cameras turned off. As the Indian Express reported, she immediately broke down and started calling relatives, then left for the crash site.

[Featured Image by IBC24]